Spoilers ahead for Big Mouth Season 3. Nick Kroll has made a career out of doing weird voices. Not only did his Comedy Central series, Kroll Show, feature him doing bizarre characters like Liz G., Gil Gaizon, and Bryan La Croix/Mikey, but on Parks and Recreation, he played the obnoxious radio host behind Crazy Ira and The Douche. Enter his animated Netflix show — which was a joint project between himself and co-creators Jennifer Flackett, Andrew Goldberg, and Mark Levin — which features a staggering number of Nick Kroll Big Mouth characters.

Some of these roles are more obviously the handiwork of The League star — Nick Birch is plainly voiced by Kroll, just like Andrew is clearly played his Oh, Hello costar, John Mulaney. Rounding out the main cast are Inside Amy Schumer writer Jessi Klein as Jessi, Jenny Slate as Missy, and Jason Mantzoukas as Jay.

And while there are certainly other voice actors who play numerous characters on Big Mouth (like Maya Rudolph, who plays the Ghost of Whitney Houston and Nick's mom, among others, in addition to Connie the Hormone Monstress), Kroll's performances take the cake. Here are 14 of the weird, wonderful roles he brings to life on Big Mouth.

1. Nick Nick from 'Big Mouth,' courtesy of Netflix Nick Birch's giant mouth is where the Netflix show gets its title. And while he was impatiently waiting for puberty to begin in Season 1, he's making strides into adolescence with Connie the Hormone Monstress as his guide.

2. Ladybug The Ladybug from 'Big Mouth,' courtesy of Netflix Kroll's performance as a foul-mouthed insect serves as a narrator of sorts, who often shows up to comment on plot points.

3. Coach Steve Steve Coach Steve Steve from 'Big Mouth,' courtesy of Netflix Coach Steve Steve is not particularly talented, hygienic, or attractive (at least before his Queer Eye makeover, that is), but what he lacks in brain cells, he more than makes up for in heart. Not only is he Jay's best friend, but he seems perfectly happy on the diaper barge, where he lives in a shipping container.

4. The Statue of Liberty The Statue of Liberty from 'Big Mouth,' courtesy of Netflix "Being a woman is misery," the chain-smoking, devil-may-care French statue tells Jessi in Season 1, Episode 2. "Nothing but pain and unwanted babies from terrible lovers. And worst of all, le cramp."

5. Maury the Hormone Monster Maury from 'Big Mouth,' courtesy of Netflix When Big Mouth first debuted in Sept. 2017, some fans credited Kroll's performance as Maury to the similarly gravel-voiced Will Arnett. However, it's really the Big Mouth co-creator playing Andrew's perpetually horny Hormone Monster.

6. Rick the Hormone Monster Rick from 'Big Mouth,' courtesy of Netflix But while Andrew gets the testosterone-filled Maury, Nick is initially stuck with Rick, who is an old, ineffective hormone monster. His dialogue is so hard to decipher that subtitles appear on the screen each time he talks, but he's got such a great attitude that you can't help but love him. There's a reason that when Uproxx's Brian Grubb ranked the hormone monsters, he put Rick first.

7. Abuela Nick, Gina, and Abuela from 'Big Mouth,' courtesy of Netflix Kroll plays Gina's (Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez) grandma in Season 2, whom Nick meets when he goes to her house to study.

8. The Jansen Twins The Jansen Twins from 'Big Mouth,' courtesy of Netflix These identical sisters are almost always dressed the same and have European yet ultimately unplaceable accents.

9. Lola Lola from 'Big Mouth,' courtesy of Netflix Lola's voice is similar to the Kroll Show character Liz G., who formed one half of the PR firm, Publizity.

10. Bad Mitten SweetLYfe contEnt on YouTube This mitten come-to-life isn't just any old accessory — he's a bad mitten. Get it, badminton?

11. Sylvester Stallone Sylvester Stallone from 'Big Mouth,' courtesy of Netflix Kroll first portrayed the Italian Stallion in the Season 1 episode, "The Pornscape," and returns this season as "Spermvester Stallone," which Jay summons with his newfound superpowers.

12. The Ghost of Pablo Picasso The Ghost of Picasso from 'Big Mouth,' courtesy of Netflix In Big Mouth Season 1, Pablo Picasso's ghost explained that he invented cubism because his dick is shaped like a triangle. "So I could be like, 'Ooh, shapes are cool!'" the artist said.

13. Rabbi Poblart Nick's rabbi from 'Big Mouth,' courtesy of Netflix Not only does the name of Andrew's rabbi appears to be based on the 2009 film, Paul Blart: Mall Cop, but he resides over the Temple Beth Amphetamine, which is a solid joke.