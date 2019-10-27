Nick Viall's Peter Weber Halloween Costume Is 'Bachelor' Inception — PHOTO

The reigning Bachelor is busy finding love and filming Season 24, so Nick Viall dressed up as Peter Weber to ensure he made an appearance for Halloween. Viall shared a photo of himself in a pilot's uniform with the added personal touches of a red rose and a bandage on his forehead. "Just a Pilot on a flight for love," he captioned the post. "Will probably crash into a windmill tonight." To no one's surprise, the Bachelor inception went viral.

The bandage poked fun at a recent serious accident that took place during filming The Bachelor, and it had nothing to do with a windmill. Weber "split open his face" on two glasses he was carrying while golfing in Costa Rica, per Us Weekly. He was driven two hours away to undergo emergency surgery and got 22 stitches.

Thankfully, it doesn't appear to have happened on an important one-on-one date. Us reported that Weber was waiting for contestants to arrive in Costa Rica when it occurred. According to an Oct. 8 statement from host Chris Harrison, he made a quick recovery and was able to proceed with filming.

“Peter suffered a freak accident. He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he’s 100% OK and production is already back underway,” Harrison told Us. “He’s still the dashing, handsome pilot we’ve all dreamed of.”

So, Viall's harmless joke is in the clear. However, he's probably OK with the fact that Weber is away from social media and unable to respond. He wore the look to none other than Demi Lovato's costume party where Demi Burnett, Paris Hilton, Nikita Dragun, and many other celebrities were in attendance, and Lovato made it clear that she loved it. "HAHAHAHA Brilliant... see you soooooooon," she commented on Viall's photo. She dressed up as the female version of Pennywise, and by the looks of the clips on her Instagram Story, they all had a spook-tacular time.

The explosive inception could've been doubled if Luke Stone got the memo. Since he appeared on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette, fans have pointed out that he and Viall look alarmingly alike. Unfortunately, he wasn't included and, according to his Instagram story, attended a different party thrown by another group of Bachelor and Bachelorette alums including Matt Donald, Kristian Haggerty, Kirpa Sudick, and more.

There's always next year — an opportunity to keep this new, hilarious tradition going.