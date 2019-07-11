The Bachelorette viewers have been eagerly anticipating Hannah's windmill moment. It's hard not to wonder who she hooked up with "in a windmill" twice. Clearly, it's not Luke P, so is it Tyler C, Jed, or Peter? We might have an answer thanks to a well-known Bachelor franchise alum. Nick Viall's photo with Tyler C from The Bachelorette hints that maybe he was a part of Hannah's windmill moment?

On July 10, Nick shared a photo with Tyler C from New York City and wrote "just had lunch in a windmill" in the caption. Does this mean that Tyler is the guy that Hannah hooked up with in the windmill?Maybe Nick got an in-person confirmation from the Bachelorette contestant. Or maybe he was capitalizing on the buzzword of the moment by teasing his followers. At this point, the word "windmill" is a trending topic on social media and in conversation with Bachelorette viewers.

Is it Monday yet? This information needs to be revealed! In a scene from the Fantasy Suite date with Luke, the two of them get into a very heated discussion about sex. Luke tells Hannah, "Let's say you have had sex with one or multiple of these guys, I'd completely remove myself from this relationship."

After getting up from dinner, the conversation gets heated. Hannah declares, "I have had sex and, honestly, Jesus still loves me." She wasn't done though.

Hannah uttered an instantly iconic line: "From obviously how you feel, me f*cking in a windmill, you probably wanna leave."

Then Hannah divulged even more information during her on-camera interview. She revealed, "I f*cked in a windmill. And guess what? We did it a second time." But, who is she referring to?

Nick's Instagram post was intriguing, but there was even more entertainment in the comments section. Hannah herself even weighed in on the post. She commented, "Ahh yes, I highly recommend the windmill; it's a great place for a mid-day snack." This prompted Nick to respond, "the dessert was really great." Ah, the suspense! Who was in that windmill!?

Tyler responded to Nick's dessert comment with "nothing like some whip cream and a cherry on top." As long as it's in a windmill, right?

In response to a fan who asked "Is this a hint," Nick insisted that the post was "spoiler free."

This isn't the first time that Hannah has interacted with a post about Tyler C. On July 8, Hannah responded to a fan who shared a photo of his (very lucky) grandmother who met Tyler.

While the July 8 episode aired, Hannah retweeted a post from The Bachelorette's account which featured of GIF of her jumping off the stage into Tyler's arms. Did she retweet any posts about the other guys that night? Nope.

Hannah also posted a photo of herself swimming with Tyler during their hometown date in Jupiter, Florida. Hannah used this as an opportunity to reference Train's song "Drops of Jupiter" in the caption. Did she tweet photos with reworked song lyrics about any of the other guys? No, she did not.

As a veteran in the franchise and an Instagrammer with over a million followers, Nick knows how to create premium content. He may have just been stirring the pot with that windmill reference. Or he may have given away a major spoiler. Either way, Bachelorette viewers will have to wait to find out.