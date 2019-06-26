Everyone's a critic, aren't they? Or at least that's what some people think when they watch The Bachelorette. Thankfully Tyler C. stepped up to defend Hannah Brown after criticism from James Taylor. In case you're scratching your head trying to remember who that is, James was a contestant on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette in 2016.

During the show's most recent episode, James had some very critical words to share about the Bachelorette lead on Twitter. He began, "I’m a Hannah fan but girl you can’t have it both ways." He also had the nerve to tweet, "Make choices your future husband will be proud of after watching you do what you do on TV."

James wasn't done, though. He got very specific with his criticism, writing, "You don’t have to dry hump em all And don’t get mad at someone else when YOU feel guilty. Send him home or own it." That last part seemed to allude to the one and only Luke P., who said he felt like Hannah was cheating on him after her nearly naked bungee-jumping date with Garrett. (However, Hannah gave Luke a rose... again.)

To make matters worse, James ended the tweet with a misspelled hashtag: "#TheBachlorette."

Even with the incorrect hashtag, Tyler somehow saw James' post. Instead of scrolling by it, Tyler stepped up to defend Hannah. After calling out James for his apparent thirst for relevance, Tyler referred to Hannah as "our Queen."

He encouraged everyone to "embrace her on this journey" and reminded us that very few people know what it's actually like to be the lead on The Bachelorette. Tyler went on to describe her as "imperfectly perfect" and slammed James for judging Hannah.

James responded to Tyler to defend himself and throw some shade. At one point he said, "Hannah's the coolest," but he still continued to shame her choices.

James concluded his tweet, "Also- be careful who you call 'your' queen." Tyler said "our queen," probably in an effort to include everyone who supports Hannah, both on the show and off. James just didn't seem to grasp that.

One Twitter user pointed this out to James, who continued to misunderstand the situation. Tyler was merely being supportive and pointed out that there are a lot of people who have embraced Hannah, yet here's James stuck on semantics.

In a follow-up tweet, Tyler claimed that James repeatedly tags him in Instagram posts, even though they've never interacted.... until this point, anyway. Will the IG tagging stop? Or will James just ramp up the tagging now there's a resurgence of interest in his social media activity? Most likely the latter.

Once again, Tyler came through with the right things to say. Most people cannot fully understand the position Hannah is in. Instead of criticizing Hannah during an already stressful experience, James should have taken the Tyler route by coming from a place of understanding and support.

Why is James being so outspoken when he knows how it can feel to receive social media criticism? Maybe he has a new song coming out. He wouldn't be the only Bachelorette contestant seeking out attention to promote a fledgling music career.