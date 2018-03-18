Nico Tortorella & Bethany Meyers' Wedding Is A Gender Non-Conforming Ceremony That Is A Beautiful Testament To Their Relationship
The traditions surrounding weddings have been so ingrained in American culture that it's beyond refreshing when people choose to do things their own way. On March 9, Younger's Nico Tortorella and Bethany Meyers were married in a gender non-conforming ceremony, as reported by Refinery29. They chose to have a courthouse wedding with no guests, but they didn't forgo wearing white. Tortorella and Meyers wore a matching Roman-inspired ensemble, complete with crowns. Their outfits defied gender norms by having the flowing look of gowns with pants underneath for both.
In celebration of their union, Tortorella and Meyers wrote an essay about their wedding day for the LGBTQ+ publication, them. The partners have been together for 11 years, and they describe their relationship as queer and polyamorous. The newlyweds have been sharing details about their relationship for quite some time, in hopes that their candidacy will open people's eyes to the many different ways in which people express love. In 2017, they did a joint interview with The Advocate in which they delved into how they see themselves and their relationship, and their piece for them expands on that beautifully. Tortorella wrote of their wedding day,
Tortorella and Meyers, founder of the be.come project, shared pictures of their stunning outfits on Instagram, as well as more details about their wedding.
Meyers captioned the photos on her Instagram page,
Everything about their private ceremony appears to be an ode to their love story, and their hopes for the future. Even the date was chosen for a specific reason — in a video on Instagram, they explained that March 9, 2018 translates to 399 in numerology, and "39" is a "blessed count," according to Tortorella.
As for how they define their relationship, Meyers wrote in them,
Are you a little bit in love with Tortorella and Meyers now? Because you're definitely not alone. The way they discuss their love for each other and for the other people they invite into their lives is so moving, just like their wedding day. They eschewed all of the typical wedding day traditions, but their ceremony still had the same foundation — it's built on love, mutual respect, and a desire to build a future together on their own terms. And there's nothing more romantic than that.