After more than 12 years of marriage, it's hard to imagine a time before Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were together. But just because they've made it more than a decade, don't think they don't keep the romance alive. In fact, Kidman and Urban were spotted getting close at the Australian Open this week, and the photos that have surfaced of them watching the tennis match together are almost too cute for words.

According to People, the couple attended the women's semifinal match on Thursday at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, watching Naomi Osaka and Karolina Plíšková battle it out from the stands. Being that both Kidman and Urban are from Australia, it was probably pretty nice for them to be back in their home country, and in the photos, it shows.

They were seated next to Vogue legend Anna Wintour, and cameras caught Urban and Kidman cuddling up during the game. This resulted in some seriously adorable photos, which is typical of these two — somehow, no matter what event they go to, they always end up looking so in love.

Exhibit A: Kidman and Urban adorably cheered for the match side by side. Can we talk about how happy they look to be there?

Quinn Rooney/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

They also canoodled a bit during the match, which resulted in some more seriously cute shots, like this one:

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And this one, where they look genuinely happy just to be there, spending time together:

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kidman even took to Instagram to share a photo of her and Urban from the match, and both of them look just as happy as they did in the other photos that photographers captured.

"I love the tennis! Thanks for having us @AusOpen," Kidman wrote in her caption.

Kidman also shared other parts of the game with her Instagram followers, including a video of Wintour speaking at the Open, where Kidman called her an "icon." And then, there was a photo on her story from the match itself, which she appropriately decorated with a GIF of a tennis racket to congratulate Petra Kvitova.

nicolekidman/Instagram Story

Getting to attend the Open seemed to be a major perk for Urban and Kidman, who are currently in Australia for his tour (because of course Kidman would travel with him on tour). Why not take in a major tennis game alongside Anna Wintour? It seems like they had a blast, and the rest of us get to gush over these precious photos.

Seeing Urban and Kidman keep the sparks alive is nothing new, though. In honor of the holidays last month, Kidman took to Instagram to share a photo of her and her husband embracing and laughing all at the same time on Christmas Day. "Wishing you love, laughter, and joy," she wrote.

Will seeing Urban and Kidman's adorable relationship continue to grow over the years ever get old? Probably not. They definitely seem like they can go the distance, especially if they are this adorable while doing something like watching tennis. Who's ready for their 50th anniversary party?