Even if you didn't watch the 2019 Golden Globes, you likely heard about Rami Malek and Nicole Kidman's awkward encounter on stage, when Malek attempted to celebrate his win with the Big Little Lies actor, who didn't notice him. Kidman addressed the now-viral moment with Malek during a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, and it sounds like the Oscar winner feels awful about not seeing him reach out to her.

"We're really good friends," Kidman said to ET on Sunday, referring to the Bohemian Rhapsody star. "I just did not feel his hand on my back. I was mortified."

During the moment in question, Kidman presented the Best Picture — Drama award to the Bohemian Rhapsody team at the Globes. When Malek walked onto the stage, he tried to reach out to Kidman, but she turned away without acknowledging him. He then reached out to her again, touching her lightly on the back, but she still didn't turn around. It was an honest mistake — there were plenty of people on stage, and it sounds like she really didn't notice him — but it was still pretty entertaining for viewers at home. Needless to say, it quickly went viral.

As ET reported, Kidman and Malek met up over the weekend on the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet. And it sounds like the two of them have shared a good laugh about the Golden Globes situation, even if it was a bit awkward at the time.

"I love that man. He's so gentle and softly spoken," Kidman told ET of Malek. The Big Little Lies star added that Malek sent her an email after the Golden Globes, so they'd at least talked about the accidental snub after it happened. "We were laughing, actually," Kidman said to the outlet. "We were both in a bit of a daze."

Malek had a similar reaction after the Globes, revealing during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that he and Kidman have actually known each other for "many years." The actor told Kimmel, "I've known her for many years, despite as it may seem from that video, so I thought I could easily go up and say hi."

ET also caught up with Malek on the Critics' Choice Awards red carpet, and he similarly brushed off the hilariously awkward Golden Globes moment. "Nicole's the best, and we've been having a laugh about it together," he told ET. "She's another one I've admired for so many years."

It sounds like the two of them really are friends (or at least not strangers), even if you couldn't exactly tell that from the Golden Globes clip. Malek also admitted to Kimmel that the situation was "very awkward." So even though the two of them are brushing it off, it does sound like it wasn't too fun for him in the moment.

The supposed snub definitely made the final moments of the Globes more entertaining to watch, but it sounds like there's no drama between these two actors. Kidman's not embracing Malek on stage really was just an incredibly awkward coincidence. And the two of them definitely seem over it, even if fans are still reliving the funny moment online.