Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, and Laura Dern came into our lives on Big Little Lies, stole our hearts as the Monterey Five, and left after only eight episodes. Then they returned, with the addition of the one and only Meryl Streep, for what was supposed to be the last time. But that may not be the case. Nicole Kidman said there's "hope" for Big Little Lies Season 3 during an interview with Entertainment Weekly's The Awardist podcast, published on Tuesday, June 30.

The hit HBO show was originally intended to be a limited series when it premiered in 2017, before enormous ratings and the availability of more material allowed a second season to happen. Of course, that's not enough for fans, who have continued to ask for a BLL Season 3. Luckily, Kidman says fans should have hope for at least one more season, even though she's not sure when it could happen. "The thread that binds all of us through this is so strong, and the desire to all be working together again," she explained, speaking of the tight-knit cast. "We're very close as a group. If we can come up with things that might be magnificent, I would say we would all jump in."

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

While there's nothing officially in the works yet, if Kidman gets her way, Big Little Lies would have many more seasons. "The role is so beautiful because it's so, so layered," she said. "I mean, I could play her for the rest of my life, exploring the way her life unravels. You just go, 'Ahh, ok, jump off the cliff and try.' And I've always tried that through my whole career anyway, and as a person, you jump off. Why not?"

The actor also remarked that she's "working with the greatest actresses in the world," which is the major reason she'd want to return, and her co-stars feel the same way. During a recent Instagram Live chat with Dern, Witherspoon confirmed that they were "trying" to make a third season viable, as they have all started to miss their characters. "I really do fantasize that we'll do it again cause I miss — don't you miss those characters?" Dern asked. "We want to do it, we're just kind of waiting," Witherspoon added. "We're trying to come up with the right story — and how do we end after that cliffhanger?"

As Witherspoon and Kidman, who also serve as executive producers on the show, have consistently maintained, a third season depends on whether writers and creators Liane Moriarty and David E. Kelley can come up with a great story for these women. But Kidman thinks some positive encouragement from fans will go a long way in making it happen. "Send good thoughts, push us forward," she told EW. "We've all got to help push each other forward."