Late night TV is about to get a lot more interesting. TNT has ordered a pilot for a late night TV show starring Niecy Nash, and it already sounds like a must-watch. In a press release, TNT described the show, Naked With Niecy Nash, as being unafraid to tackle any topic, which sounds like it will get pretty interesting, fast.

Not only will Nash host the new series, but she'll be an executive producer, too. According to Deadline, the show will feature Nash giving advice on topics like relationships. But considering the fact that it's being pushed as a no-holds-barred late night show, there will likely be plenty of talk about politics, too.

In a statement provided by TNT, Nash shared why she's so excited about the new show. The actor also emphasized the relationship advice aspect, saying that people were "created for" love. She said in the statement,

"I'm so excited to add my voice to the late-night landscape. Love is the thing we were created for but it's also the place we struggle the most... until now! This is going to be a fun and sexy ride! TNT is the perfect partner for me in this endeavor! Adding an experienced and amazing executive producer and showrunner like Sue Murphy to this mix was the cherry on top."

If TNT orders Naked With Niecy Nash for a full season, it would be a huge moment for representation in late night TV. There's some diversity among late night TV hosts — Trevor Noah hosts the Daily Show, and TBS has Full Frontal With Samantha Bee — but many late night hosts are still white men. Nash's voice would be a welcome one in the late night lineup, and she'd bring a much-needed new perspective to late night TV. And even though there's not a ton of information yet, fans are already thrilled about the news.

In addition to Naked With Niecy Nash, Nash currently stars as Desna in TNT's Claws. Before that, Nash acted in shows like Scream Queens, The Soul Man, Getting On, and Reno 911!. Nash also hosted the show Clean House from 2003 to 2010 and won an Emmy award for her work on the show, so she already has plenty of experience hosting a TV series.

Even though the news is just about a pilot order right now, it seems like a good possibility that TNT could order a full season of the new late night show. Claws is a critical success for the network, so it seems more than possible that TNT would want another series starring the uber-talented Nash. (Even if Naked With Niecy Nash doesn't end up working out, Nash will still grace TNT plenty, though — the network renewed Claws for a third season last month.)

Hopefully, Naked With Niecy Nash will be a success among fans and critics alike. If the responses to Monday's news are any indication, audiences are more than ready for a new voice to join the late night lineup.