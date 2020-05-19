In anticipation of stores reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Nike is going to great lengths to make sure that their in-person shopping experience is as safe as possible. Along with a stringent cleaning schedule, masks, and gloves for employees, they've launched an app that will allow for a totally contact-less shopping experience for all who enter.

On Monday, Heidi O’Neill spoke to Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts about how they will begin to re-open their stores in the United States. “We have great cleaning procedures, we disinfect every day, we clean every two hours, and more on other surfaces, all of our employees are provided with masks, and we have great social distancing signage in our stores," she said, adding that 100% of Nike stores are open in South Korea and China, giving them "a great model to know how to build a playbook to open our stores safely."

But that’s not all Nike is doing to ensure safety from the virus. On Nike’s mobile app, there's a self-checkout feature that will allow you to pay for your goods without ever approaching a cashier. While you’re shopping, you will be able to scan a mannequin barcode to receive information about the full outfit, request a size to be sent to a fitting room for you to try on, or pay for the item as you stand there in the middle of the store.

Though Nike closed all of their United States retail stores in early March, their 384 U.S. locations and 750 international ones are gearing up to re-open as they are able, using new technology to help them remain safe and clean along the way.

While Nike is clearly at the forefront when it comes to this shopping technology in a post-Coronavirus world, it’s merely a foreshadowing of what is to come for the retail industry as a whole.

You can watch the whole interview below.