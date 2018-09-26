Well, that's one way to look at it. The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations shared her take on why world leaders laughed at Donald Trump. Nikki Haley told Fox & Friends on Wednesday that the outburst of laughter after Trump boasted about his presidency was a display of "respect" for the president. The audience, Haley said, "loved his honesty."

"The media has got this so wrong. I deal with these leaders every single day ... They loved how honest [Trump] is," she said. "It's not diplomatic and they find it funny. I mean, when he goes and he is very truthful, they kind of were taken back by it ... They're not used to it."

The awkward spectacle unfolded at the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday after Trump praised his own administration, saying its success rate was much higher than his predecessors'. "My administration has accomplished more than almost any other administration in the history of our country," Trump said and added, "So true." In an NBC News clip, you can hear members at the UN General Assembly laughing in the audience. Even Trump noticed it and said, "Didn't expect that reaction, but that's OK."

Apparently, according to Haley, those in attendance actually adored Trump and clamored to have their photo taken with him. "All day yesterday, they were falling over themselves to get a picture with him, to talk about how great his speech was," she said. "They love that he’s honest with them and they’ve never seen anything like it, so there’s respect there. I saw that the media was trying to make it something disrespectful. That’s not what it was ― they love to be with him."

Here's the Fox News clip of Haley giving her interpretation of the laughter.

Fox News on YouTube

