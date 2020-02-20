There's still one more movie to come in Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before trilogy, but in a new interview with Variety, Noah Centineo said he'd do a fourth To All the Boys... film on one condition. The third movie in the franchise is set to debut on Netflix later this year, and at this time there are no plans for a fourth installment. Since the popular teen rom-com is based on a book trilogy by Jenny Han, it makes sense for Netflix to stop with three. Still, Centineo said he'd be happy to keep Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean Covey's story going as long as author Jenny Han is on board.

In the Feb. 20 episode of Variety and iHeart's podcast The Big Ticket, Centineo said, "If Jenny Han writes a fourth book, sign me up!" Unfortunately, Han has previously said that Lara Jean's story reached its natural conclusion in Always and Forever, Lara Jean. "I think this is where I leave Lara Jean. In my mind, these characters are still out there doing their thing, but I'm no longer there to watch it happen," Han told Book Riot in a 2018 interview. "I don't think it's the end of her story. I just think it’s the end of me being there for it."

Given that the movie franchise has been a hit for Netflix, there's always a possibility that they'll want to continue the story in the future. But for now at least, the third movie is set to be the last, and if it follows Han's books, fans will likely be satisfied with the conclusion.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Since the second and third To All the Boys movies filmed back-to-back, Centineo has already said his goodbyes to Peter. Even though he would happily do a fourth film, he bid his character a fond farewell in an Aug. 2019 tweet. "Tonight was my last night as Peter Kavinsky," he wrote. "I hope you all love these last installments as much as we do. Forever grateful for the opportunity to be yours."

But while he's moving on from his fan favorite character, the 23-year-old's career is just getting started. For the moment, Centineo's starring role as He-Man in Masters of the Universe is in limbo, per Variety, but he still has the World War II drama The Diary directed by Jackie Chan coming up. He's also eager to nab a role in a superhero film. "I'd put on a leotard," Centineo said. "Come on, I'll do it."

For now, fans still have one more To All the Boys film to look forward to before they have to say goodbye to Peter. As for Centineo, with or without Peter, the actor seems poised to keep taking Hollywood by storm for the foreseeable future.