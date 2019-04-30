The internet's favorite boyfriend is about to show another side of himself. Noah Centineo will play He-Man, the super strong hero in the Masters Of The Universe, who just so happens to have a thing against shirts. For those who don't already know, He-Man's costume leaves little to the imagination, so with his latest role, Centineo might be showing off those Calvins of his once again.

When Centineo, who recently dropped a Calvin Klein ad, stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, he shared a bit of casting news. After weeks of speculation, the rumors are true, Centineo's playing He-Man. "I have an affinity for being in my underwear," he joked. "I don't know what it is."

Beyond giving fans another chance to see Centineo in his boxers, the actor admitted he's not only "really excited" to play the sword-wielding strong man, but "it's quite an opportunity."

The reboot of the 1987 live-action film Masters Of The Universe, originally starring Dolph Lundgren, gives Centineo a starring role where he's not the love interest, but the hero. More specifically, he's the master of the universe, who may or may not be going blonde and bobbed for this iconic role.

According to The Wrap, He-Man, who got his start as a Mattel toy before getting an animated TV series in the early '80s, has a bit in common with Marvel's Thor. Before becoming a warrior, He-Man was better known as Prince Adam, heir to the throne of the magical land of Eternia. But after he finds the magical Power Sword, he becomes Eternia's great hope.

Of course, He-Man can't do it all on his own, so he ends up recruiting some other powerful masters like Teela, the captain of the Royal Guard; Man-at-Arms, the master of weapons and Teela's father; Orko, a powerful wizard; and The Sorceress, a trusted advisor to He-Man and protector of Castle Grayskull, the control center for He-Man's powers. This powerful squad helps He-Man take down the evil wizard Skeletor, who wants to control Castle Grayskull.

The upcoming movie will be directed by Aaron and Adam Nee and written by Iron Man screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Marcum. As of now, there's no word on who will be playing Centineo's Masters Of The Universe squad or when the film will be released.

Centineo's become known for rom-coms like To All The Boys I've Loved Before and its sequel, not to mention the recently released The Perfect Date. But, he's also getting some action movies under his belt, co-starring in the upcoming Charlie's Angels reboot starring Kristen Stewart where he'll play a "key role," which may or may not be more than a love interest.

Now He-Man will allow Centineo to not only wield a sword, but carry his first major theatrical release. For those that can't get enough of Centineo, you're going to see a lot more of him very soon — like a lot. (Have you seen the He-Man costume?) Undoubtedly, a lot of people in this universe will think that's a good thing.