To All the Boys I've Loved Before star and the internet's unofficial boyfriend Noah Centineo may be dating model Alexis Ren, according to a new report from Us Weekly. While neither the actor nor the model has confirmed the rumor, sources told the magazine that since May they've been spotted at the airport, out to dinner, and shopping together at Whole Foods. Additionally, the potential couple reportedly stopped to snap pictures with fans while out and about in Vancouver and at the beach.

One eyewitness shared with Us that Centineo and Ren were looking cuddly at a restaurant in West Hollywood on Sept. 25. "He was with a group of five people: two girls and two guys, plus him," the source told the magazine. "As he walked away, he wrapped his arm around [Ren] and kissed the side of her forehead and kept her in a tight side-hug as they walked to the valet. It looked pretty lovey to me."

Centineo is one Hollywood's fastest rising stars thanks to his roles in a string of Netflix movies including To All the Boys..., Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, and The Perfect Date. As a result, the 23-year-old has become something of a modern day heartthrob to his teen fans, which makes his dating life a particular source of interest. He was previously linked to his The Fosters co-star Angeline Appel, and actor Kelli Berglund, per Cosmopolitan. However, he's kept his more recent dating history quiet.

As for Ren, the 22-year-old model and actor is perhaps best known for coming in fourth on Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars. During her time on the show, she began dating her dance partner Alan Bersten, according to E!. Their romance played out in part on the show, with Bersten telling Ren in one episode, "I know that you put yourself out there last weekend, and I do have feelings for you. And I really feel like I am falling for you." The couple split in December 2018.

While Centineo hasn't shared much about who he's been dating recently, he has been open about what he wants in a relationship. In an Aug. 2018 interview, he shared with Vulture that he would love to see a return to intimacy in modern relationships. "We are from a swipe right generation, and that just comes to, Oh you're cute, let’s hook up, and that’s that. Where is actual, genuine connection that comes from spending quality time with someone?" he said. "I'm going to speculate I would say that it probably has to do with this instant gratification that comes from likes, comments, followers, shares, etc. We're so used to getting everything we want now, my generation."

Ren hasn't shared what her dream relationship looks like, but like Centineo, she does value authenticity. In an Aug. 2017 interview with Elle, she shared her approach to being an influencer. "I just want this to be real. That's my whole thing," she said. "If you're an influencer and that moment is not real for you, then what's the point of it?"

They've yet to confirm whether or not they're dating, but at the very least, Centineo and Ren's values seem to align — and that could mark the beginning of a beautiful relationship.