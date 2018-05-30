We all know one: the person in our lives who doesn't seem phased by what other people think. They're happy, even determined, to do their wardrobe or career or relationship or lifestyle or activism their way, in the face of every instruction to the contrary. They know in their soul what right for them — and right, period — and they wouldn't let all the shoulds in the world distract them from that certainty. They are a Rule Breaker, and their courage and integrity inspire everyone around them.

This year, Bustle is celebrating the Rule Breakers among us — the women and non-binary individuals who dare to be themselves no matter what. Our initiative begins with a social campaign in June leading up to a whole dedicated Rule Breaking digital issue in August. There we'll feature the list of Bustle's Rule Breakers Of 2018, including one nominated by you, our readers. In our interviews with all of the Rule Breakers, we hope to highlight the activism, creativity, individuality, and courage of women and non-gender-conforming people who have defied limitations and expectations in the last 12 months.

To nominate an inspiring Rule Breaker you know, just tag @Bustle #RuleBreakers2018 on your Instagram story or feed and tell us how she's rewriting the rules. We'll feature nominated rule breakers in Bustle's Instagram stories every week this summer and include one reader nominee in our 2018 list.

Help us draw attention to the women and individuals who don't look or act the park — and have made the world better for it.