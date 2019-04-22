Many states across the union still force transgender and gender non-binary people to misidentify themselves in terms of gender on official government forms of identification, but another state just joined the group that allows people to identify themselves as something besides just male or female. Non-binary people can now identify themselves as "X" gender on Nevada government IDs, which is the latest in a string of victories for transgender, non-binary, and intersex people in the state.

Specifically, Nevada residents will now be able to opt for "X" as opposed to "M" or "F" for the gender line on Nevada driver's licenses and official government IDs, according to NBC News. And while some states require those who wish to change the gender on their IDs to provide a court order, a doctor's statement, or an amended birth certificate, Nevada will allow residents to self-identify themselves without any additional documentation, the outlet reported.

“The Nevada DMV staff have been working diligently for quite some time in order to offer the nonbinary or ‘gender X’ option to Nevadans,” said Alexandra Walden, a spokesperson for the Nevada DMV, in a statement to NBC News.

At the national level, under the Trump administration, civil rights for transgender and non-binary people have taken hit after hit from the reported push to essentially define trans and non-binary people out of existence in federal law to President Donald Trump's transgender military ban.

More to come ...