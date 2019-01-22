One of the biggest surprises of Trump's first year in office — for both outside observers and members of his own administration — was his July 2017 tweet saying that transgender people would no longer be allowed to join the armed forces. Legal challenges to the so-called transgender ban quickly followed, but now it turns out that they'll no longer stop the policy from being implemented. The Supreme Court ruled that Trump's transgender military ban can go into effect, handing Trump a significant victory on Tuesday morning even as the ban's legal challenges continue.

"After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military," Trump announced in a series of three tweets in July 2017. "Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail."

When Trump announced the policy, officials at the Pentagon said that they hadn't received advance notice of the ban, and it was unclear how the administration would put it into effect. In October 2017, then, a judge blocked the transgender ban from going into effect, as Slate wrote at the time.

In November 2017, the same district court judge ruled that the Trump administration had to start allowing transgender people to join the military on Jan. 1, 2018. In April 2018, another court reaffirmed the decision to keep holding off on the implementation of Trump's transgender ban. Since then, all transgender service members have been allowed to stay in the armed forces — but today's SCOTUS decision changes that.

More to come...