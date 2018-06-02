On Friday, the White House released photos of the president holding a comically oversized envelope in the Oval Office. The excessively large envelope contained a personal letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and naturally, the memes and tweets about North Korea's Trump letter swiftly rolled in.

The administration's relationship with North Korea has been a series of ups and downs since Trump took office. More recently, Trump scheduled a historic summit with Kim in Singapore for the second week of June, which Trump's aides expressed worry at their boss's lack of preparation for. Then, Trump abruptly announced last month he cancelled the summit, before announcing on Friday after a meeting with former North Korean spy chief Kim Yong Chol that the summit was back on for the original date of June 12.

CNN reported that Kim Yong Chol, who delivered the letter to Trump, is the highest ranking North Korean official to be in the United States in 18 years.

The published photos also brought up a story that has dogged President Trump for 20 years: the size of his hands. Former Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter called Trump a “short-fingered vulgarian” in the now-defunct Spy magazine, to which Trump responded with note to Carter saying his hands were "not so short."

But given the memes following Friday's photos, you can decide for yourself if it is, in fact, the size of the envelope or his hands that are abnormal.

First Up, The Original Envelope Here's Trump and the hand-delivered letter in a folder-sized envelope.

Now Let's Get Some Perspective This envelope is completely and totally regular sized.

You Really Need To Understand How Big The Envelope Is Did you know they made envelopes this large?!

It Somehow Got Bigger?! Not any stranger than anything else that happened this week.

Boom Goes The Dynamite In the interest of full transparency, one Twitter user took it upon themselves to show us the contents of the letter.

Of Course It All Comes Back To The NBA Finals.... A blunder from JR Smith caused the best sports reaction image since Cryin' Jordan.

...Because LeBron Had A PLAN! The Cavs lost to the Golden State Warriors, but this is definitely what the letter in the oversized envelope in the Oval Office said.

Are You America's Next Top Model? Author and model Chrissy Teigen is referring to fellow supermodel Tyra Banks' preferred method of communicating with the contestants of America's Next Top Model. What challenge do you think Trump got?

Is This Your King? Love the merging of the NBA Finals and Marvel's Black Panther we have going here.

The Best Part Is Always The Response Maybe not a football field, but probably a golf course.

Moonlight Was Robbed! Because the Internet never forgets, and Moonlight was robbed of a solo moment.

Let's Plan For Next Year Winstead, the co-creator of The Daily Show, brings up an excellent point for future letter senders. Just sayin'.

But What If *I* Want Such An Envelope? If anyone could provide guidance, please get in touch.

You Might Be Tired Of These Jokes... But the size of the envelope really makes writing the jokes so easy.

Just Asking Questions The President has said he likes nice things, which is exactly how he described the envelope.