In a report that shocks no one, White House aides are worried about President Trump's relationship with North Korea as the summit in Singapore approaches at the end of May. Following a series of moves by North Korean negotiators that commenters described as par for the course, Trump is worried he waded into the peninsula peace process too quickly, according to The New York Times.

But what led him this point? On May 16, a representative for North Korea said the United States must stop demanding that North Korea "unilaterally" cease its nuclear weapons program. Kim Gye Gwan, North Korean vice foreign minister and former nuclear negotiator, said if the White House comes to the summit "with sincerity" for peace and improved relationships that "it will receive a deserved response from us," as The Washington Post reported.

“However, if the U.S. is trying to drive us into a corner to force our unilateral nuclear abandonment, we will no longer be interested in such dialogue and cannot but reconsider our proceeding to the DPRK-U.S. summit,” he said. (DPRK is an abbreviation for Democratic People's Republic of Korea.)

Reports from multiple outlets, including The Times and The Post, called this a typical tactic by North Korea. This led President Trump, as The Times reported, to pester his aides "with questions about the wisdom of proceeding."

On Saturday, the newspaper continued, Trump called South Korean President Moon Jae-in to ask why their neighbor's recent statement contradicted private statements. Moon is expected to arrive in Washington, D.C., later this week.

