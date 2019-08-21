Bustle

Nude Underwear That's Cute, Inclusive, & Easily Available To Buy In The UK

By Lauren Sharkey
Stereotypically, nude lingerie is boring. Not something you put on for a special occasion, it's more of a "must" for certain outfits than a "want". But several brands are aiming to shift that perception by designing nude underwear that you'll actually want to wear. What's more, the industry is finally waking up to inclusivity, whether that's through size, colour, or ideally both.

Nude used to mean white in the lingerie market. But not anymore. Thanks to the likes of Rihanna's Savage x Fenty and Nubian Skin, it now defines what it should have meant all along: any colour that suits your natural skin tone.

It also used to connote dullness. Again, this isn't the case any longer. Instead, bras, knickers, and bodysuits designed in nude shades feature cute lace detailing, shimmering finishes, and silhouettes that can even be shown off to the public. They're still the perfect piece to wear under a notoriously see-through outfit, of course. But they're something to enjoy spending money on, rather than a tedious necessity.

The following pieces all fall into one of the following categories: either size-inclusive, offering a range of colours, or, quite simply, incredibly pretty. It's time for the nude revolution to begin.

1. The Rihanna-Approved Look

Triangle Lace Bralette
£26
|
Savage x Fenty
Available in a size XS to XL (which equates to a UK size 0 to 16), Rihanna's Savage x Fenty floral bralette boasts a range of shades. Plus, it's super comfy.

2. The Everyday Bra

Princess Nude Balcony Bra
£32
£14
|
Curvy Kate
This balconette bra features pretty ribbon detailing and a semi-sheer mesh, perfect for all your wardrobe needs. Size-wise, it goes up to a K.

3. The Definitely Not Boring One

Elomi Cate Light Brown Full Bra & Brief
£63
|
Leia
Despite this bra's lacy embroidery and satin-like finish, you won't see it under clothes. It provides excellent all-day support and is available in a DD to K. The matching knickers come in a size M to 4XL; the equivalent of a UK size 12 to 24. Buy the set for or invest in each piece separately.

4. The Lacy Set

Triumph Amourette 300 Underwired Bra & Maxi Brief
£60
|
Figleaves
Again, you can buy these pieces as a duo or separately. Alone, the lacy bra will set you back £38 and the matching knickers £22. Bra sizes range from a B to DD while the knickers are available in a UK size 8 to 18.

5. Comfortable Yet Pretty

Lipsy Lonnie Longline Nude Bra
£30
|
Simply Be
A longline bra is the more supportive version of a bralette. This lacy Lipsy design, available in a C to DD, comes with a stretchy back panel for extra comfort. You can even pick up a pair of matching high-waisted knickers for £18.

6. Special Occasion Knickers

Cleo Marcie Brief
£15
|
Panache
These hipster-style knickers come complete with a frilly trim and are available in a UK size 8 to 18. A black shade is also on offer if you're feeling a light and dark vibe.

7. A Sporty Choice

Plumetis Wireless Bra
£49
|
Nubian Skin
Nubian Skin's wireless bra features an almost unnoticeable polka dot pattern and contrasting mesh underneath. Cup sizes range from a B to DD.

8. A Dreamy Bodysuit

Chloe Sheer Body
£35
£12
|
Boux Avenue
Either layer this sheer bodysuit under clothes, or wear it as a top. With a deep V-neckline and floral lace trim, it's guaranteed to be the prettiest nude item in your underwear drawer. Available in a UK size 6 to 16.

9. A Flexible Pair Of Knickers

Pour Moi Opulence Shorty Brief
£14
|
Very
With front leg splits, you'll have all the room to move around in these lace-covered knickers. The size range is pretty impressive too, offering everything from a UK size 8 to 22.

Don't get me wrong. Nude underwear, on the whole, still requires a lot of work, but the industry is getting there. Just give it time.