7 Beautiful But Comfy Underwear Options, Because You Don't Need To Compromise
Confession time: I am rubbish at wearing nice underwear. I love lingerie, and can admire a pretty bralet or pair of knickers as much as the next person, but when it comes to getting dressed, comfort is key for my under-garms. I'm also very conscious of how my underwear shapes my body and clothing on the outside, meaning I often opt for high waisted styles and t-shirt bras. But there are brands that do pretty, yet comfortable underwear that are super understated out there. Trust me, I've done the research.
Yes, they may be hard to find, but I've discovered it can actually be as easy as looking on your local high street in stores such as Topshop and & other stories, then at online at retailers like ASOS. There are also some incredible modern underwear-specific brands that are turning the lingerie world on its head, making high waisted knickers and basic bras incredibly sexy.
Essentially, I am super lazy and just want to be comfortable and for my underwear to support my clothing choices, but I have definitely learnt that that is absolutely possible when wearing certain pretty designs. Keep reading to find out my favourite lingerie brands for understated gals like me, who want to be pretty yet still feel comfortable.
1. Lonely
A brand that began in New Zealand, and is still proudly Kiwi, Lonely shuns conventional marketing and aims to be body positive and diverse. They have a beautiful range of sets, which are available over here in the UK... score.
2. ASOS Curve
One of the best high street brands for diverse lingerie options? It has to be ASOS, whose Curve range offers everything from supportive basics to super sexy yet comfy bras and knickers.
3. & other stories
Another brilliant store you can shop for lingerie on the high street is & other stories. Some of their designs mimic some of the most pricey, high-end lingerie brands you will have come across, and their quality isn't half bad either. Shop here for unique prints and cuts.
4. Topshop
While bodies serve up some serious sartorial dilemmas (especially when it comes to toilet trips), they are actually insanely comfy and pretty to look at, too. Luckily, Topshop has a great range of bodies in a variety of cool colours and designs.
5. Dora Larsen
My favourite underwear brand Dora Larsen offers colour combinations you won't have seen anywhere else that are fun yet wearable. Their high waisted knickers and stylish strapless bras will turn your idea of what is sexy completely on its head.
6. Oyosho
Oysho is the perfect brand if you're wary of wearing lacy underwear. They do amped-up basics really well, so you won't ever feel like you're wearing something too 'out there' or ever be in discomfort.
7. Savage x Fenty
Designed with diversity and inclusivity at the forefront of its mind, Savage x Fenty offers a great range of sets for every woman, regardless of your preferred style. And don't worry, whatever you wear, you'll feel super sexy.