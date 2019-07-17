Confession time: I am rubbish at wearing nice underwear. I love lingerie, and can admire a pretty bralet or pair of knickers as much as the next person, but when it comes to getting dressed, comfort is key for my under-garms. I'm also very conscious of how my underwear shapes my body and clothing on the outside, meaning I often opt for high waisted styles and t-shirt bras. But there are brands that do pretty, yet comfortable underwear that are super understated out there. Trust me, I've done the research.

Yes, they may be hard to find, but I've discovered it can actually be as easy as looking on your local high street in stores such as Topshop and & other stories, then at online at retailers like ASOS. There are also some incredible modern underwear-specific brands that are turning the lingerie world on its head, making high waisted knickers and basic bras incredibly sexy.

Essentially, I am super lazy and just want to be comfortable and for my underwear to support my clothing choices, but I have definitely learnt that that is absolutely possible when wearing certain pretty designs. Keep reading to find out my favourite lingerie brands for understated gals like me, who want to be pretty yet still feel comfortable.

1. Lonely A brand that began in New Zealand, and is still proudly Kiwi, Lonely shuns conventional marketing and aims to be body positive and diverse. They have a beautiful range of sets, which are available over here in the UK... score. Lonely Dahlia High Waist Brief Black £47.93 £33.55 | Lonely A super flattering brief that looks amazing on all body shapes, these are available in sizes XS - XL. Buy Now

2. ASOS Curve One of the best high street brands for diverse lingerie options? It has to be ASOS, whose Curve range offers everything from supportive basics to super sexy yet comfy bras and knickers. ASOS Curve Roxy lace triangle bra £12 | ASOS A gorgeous sheer red lace bra, which also comes with matching knickers. Available in sizes 40C to 44HH. Buy Now

3. & other stories Another brilliant store you can shop for lingerie on the high street is & other stories. Some of their designs mimic some of the most pricey, high-end lingerie brands you will have come across, and their quality isn't half bad either. Shop here for unique prints and cuts. & other stories Padded Lace Bra £29 | & other stories Coming in sizes 34 - 44, this padded bra is cool and sexy yet still understated. Buy Now

4. Topshop While bodies serve up some serious sartorial dilemmas (especially when it comes to toilet trips), they are actually insanely comfy and pretty to look at, too. Luckily, Topshop has a great range of bodies in a variety of cool colours and designs. Topshop Lace Ribbed Bodysuit £22 | Topshop Coming in sizes 6-18, this looks incredibly while also being really comfy and stretchy Buy Now

5. Dora Larsen My favourite underwear brand Dora Larsen offers colour combinations you won't have seen anywhere else that are fun yet wearable. Their high waisted knickers and stylish strapless bras will turn your idea of what is sexy completely on its head. Dora Larsen Olivia High Waisted Knicker £38 | Dora Larsen One of Dora Larsen's best designs is their high waisted knickers, which are incredibly chic yet still super comfy and flattering. Available in sizes XXS - L. Buy Now

6. Oyosho Oysho is the perfect brand if you're wary of wearing lacy underwear. They do amped-up basics really well, so you won't ever feel like you're wearing something too 'out there' or ever be in discomfort. Oysho Non-Wired Lace Bra £19.99 £12.99 | Oysho A gorgeous non-padded, non-underwire design that is amazingly now under £15. Get in there quick, because there aren't many sizes left. Buy Now