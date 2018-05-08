On Monday evening, abuse allegations surfaced against the man who once sued Harvey Weinstein and advocated for the #MeToo movement. And just hours after the New Yorker published the allegations, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman resigned from his position. He, however, has denied the allegations.

His resignation statement, the New York Times reported, emphasizes that he still strongly contests the claims.

It’s been my great honor and privilege to serve as attorney general for the people of the State of New York. In the last several hours, serious allegations, which I strongly contest, have been made against me.

While these allegations are unrelated to my professional conduct or the operations of the office, they will effectively prevent me from leading the office’s work at this critical time. I therefore resign my office, effective at the close of business on May 8, 2018.

And when the initial report came out, Schneiderman also denied the women's claims, telling the New Yorker,

In the privacy of intimate relationships, I have engaged in role-playing and other consensual sexual activity. I have not assaulted anyone. I have never engaged in nonconsensual sex, which is a line I would not cross.

The news of the allegations come as a real blow, especially because of the way Schneiderman consistently portrayed himself as a feminist.

One of his tweets from National Women's Day 2017 sums up what he said he stood for as attorney general: "I am a proud feminist and I am committed to using the privilege of my office to advance equality—as every elected official should be."

More to come ...