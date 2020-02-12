New York Fashion Week delivers plenty of emerging trends on the runway, but it’s the style on the streets that's really exciting. The fashion set pulls out all the stops when it comes to testing trends of the moment, translating high fashion into a wearable everyday style that wows.

With the current winter temps in New York, show goers are hitting the streets in knee-high boots, luxe textures, chunky knits, and cozy coats — all in memorable patterns. One of the most popular trends to surface this season is animal print: snakeskin, leopard, zebra, and more. The classic patterns are showing up on items like midi skirts, furry coats, knee high boots, and bags alike.

This season, attendees are showing a whole new arsenal of ways to style animal prints ranging from subtle to bold. Taking your cue from the street style crowd, consider topping all-black looks with a statement-making zebra print coat, or perhaps an understated snakeskin clutch is more your speed (this option is only $14 on Amazon right now). Slip into a pair of leopard printed pants that make your outfit, or opt instead for a knee-high, cow-print boot peeking from underneath a midi skirt.

Ahead, get tons of animal print inspo from this season's street style pros, photographed by Seleen Saleh.

Animal Print Seleen Saleh Even with an all-black look, go bold by throwing on a colorful snake-print coat like Bustle Senior Market Editor Gabby Prescod.

Animal Print Seleen Saleh Black and white are classic neutrals, so why not make them stand out a bit more by way of a bold zebra print coat?

Animal Print Seleen Saleh As Vogue Associate Market Editor Naomi Elizée proves, there's something so effortlessly chic about a pair of snakeskin print boots, especially styled with a monochromatic look.

Animal Print Seleen Saleh Channel your inner '90s club kid with the addition of a pair of platform sandals in a striking animal print like Elle Fashion Editor Jade Vallario.

Animal Print Seleen Saleh Follow Alyssa Coscarelli's lead and amp up your all-black look with a pair of green animal print heels that command the spotlight.

Animal Print Seleen Saleh Mix and match animal print accessories for added interest. Bustle Digital Group Contributing Senior Style Editor Mecca James-Williams nails the look with zebra print boots and a cow print handbag.

Animal Print Seleen Saleh Mix in a little understated leopard by slipping into a pair of strappy sandals in the classic animal print like Vanity Fair Fashion Market Director Nicole Chapoteau.

Animal Print Seleen Saleh Add an extra pop to your look with a black-and-white snakeskin top-handle bag á la Greivy.

Animal Print Seleen Saleh Cipriana Quann treats leopard as a neutral and so should you. Start by slipping into a pair of leopard booties and styling your most bold colors and textures with the accessory.

Animal Print Seleen Saleh Jan-Michael Quammie and Allure Fashion Director Rajni Jacques amp up their denim looks with animal print coats that demand a second look.

Animal Print Seleen Saleh Refinery29 Global Editor-in-Chief Christene Barberich tries out pattern mixing with a leopard cross-body bag and checkered pants.

Animal Print Seleen Saleh GQ's Willah Bennett piles on the prints in a pair of snakeskin boots, a striped suit, and a color block coat.