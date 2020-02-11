Bustle

These NYFW Street Style Photos Are Your Ultimate Winter Outfit Inspiration

By Jessica Andrews
Updated:
Seleen Saleh

New York Fashion Week is officially underway, kicking off a 4-week marathon of runway shows around the world — from NYC to London, Milan to Paris. Each season, fashion obsessives hit the streets dressed to the nines, making NYFW street style come to life and providing tons of outfit inspiration. Although many street style galleries may give you the impression that only white, thin women go to NYFW, there was an an inclusive set of attendees at the shows, representing a variety of sizes, heights, races, ethnicities, and body types.

As for the clothes, well, there's no shortage of trends to incorporate into your wardrobe this winter. This season, the focus is undoubtedly on statement pieces — choosing one head-turning item and building the rest of your outfit around it. Street-style stars embrace bold outerwear like snakeskin-print trenches, shearling bomber jackets, and faux-leather coats in every color of the rainbow. Some chose accessories as their standout piece, sporting two-tone boots, oversize clutches, crystal word pins, and more.

But our favorite trend to emerge from this Fashion Week season was the use of color. No one shied away from exploring the Pantone wheel this season, wearing two-tone outfits and camel coats (those are going for $50 at Zara, BTW). Monochrome looks abounded, whether you preferred head-to-toe cream or textured layers in varying shades of red. And winter brights were everywhere, lending the perfect pop to an all-neutral look. Two-tone looks were also back in full form this season, with showgoers mixing opposite hues like pink and royal blue, purple and red, or yellow and seafoam green. Ahead, check out 3 major street style trends from New York Fashion Week, photographed by Seleen Saleh exclusively for Bustle — and stay tuned for more.

This article was originally published on