New York Fashion Week is officially underway, kicking off a 4-week marathon of runway shows around the world — from NYC to London, Milan to Paris. Each season, fashion obsessives hit the streets dressed to the nines, making NYFW street style come to life and providing tons of outfit inspiration. Although many street style galleries may give you the impression that only white, thin women go to NYFW, there was an an inclusive set of attendees at the shows, representing a variety of sizes, heights, races, ethnicities, and body types.

As for the clothes, well, there's no shortage of trends to incorporate into your wardrobe this winter. This season, the focus is undoubtedly on statement pieces — choosing one head-turning item and building the rest of your outfit around it. Street-style stars embrace bold outerwear like snakeskin-print trenches, shearling bomber jackets, and faux-leather coats in every color of the rainbow. Some chose accessories as their standout piece, sporting two-tone boots, oversize clutches, crystal word pins, and more.

But our favorite trend to emerge from this Fashion Week season was the use of color. No one shied away from exploring the Pantone wheel this season, wearing two-tone outfits and camel coats (those are going for $50 at Zara, BTW). Monochrome looks abounded, whether you preferred head-to-toe cream or textured layers in varying shades of red. And winter brights were everywhere, lending the perfect pop to an all-neutral look. Two-tone looks were also back in full form this season, with showgoers mixing opposite hues like pink and royal blue, purple and red, or yellow and seafoam green. Ahead, check out 3 major street style trends from New York Fashion Week, photographed by Seleen Saleh exclusively for Bustle — and stay tuned for more.

Color Blocking Seleen Saleh Mix together primary colors with abandon like this red knit cardigan paired with a green puffer coat and plaid pants worn by Garage Fashion Director Gabriella Karefa-Johnson.

Color Blocking Seleen Saleh For this trend, your color combos should fit in one of two categories: either complementary (think blue and mint green) or opposite (purple and red).

Color Blocking Seleen Saleh Pink and green is a classic pairing, and it looks stunning here with a rosy trench and green snakeskin print pants.

Color Blocking Seleen Saleh To try the trend without going overboard, throw a pink fuzzy coat over a yellow shirt — and choose black separates for the rest of your 'fit.

Color Blocking Seleen Saleh Not sure which shoe to wear with your color block outfit? Temper all those brights with a sleek pair of white boots.

Camel Seleen Saleh Head-to-toe camel always looks polished and pulled-together. Add a red bag for a pop of bold color like Bustle Deputy Fashion Editor Jessica Andrews.

Camel Seleen Saleh An all-neutral look is just as stylish, especially when punctuated with a cool pair of snakeskin print boots.

Camel Seleen Saleh Camel is one of the chicest trends to come out of NYFW. This two-tone outfit with a bright red clutch nails the look.

Winter Brights Seleen Saleh Take your cue from Bergdorf Goodman Fashion Lead Chloe King and make your winter wardrobe pop. Opt for vivid hues like this gorgeous yellow mixed print jacket teamed with bright red boots.

Winter Brights Seleen Saleh All The Pretty Birds's Tamu McPherson layered a neutral bubble coat over a bright orange lacy dress for the perfect contrast.

Winter Brights Seleen Saleh Ease into the trend with a bright yellow top paired with camel and cream neutrals.

Winter Brights Seleen Saleh A head-to-toe yellow look with red accessories just ensures you steal the spotlight whenever you walk in the room.

Monochrome Seleen Saleh Dip your toe in the monochrome trend with a uniform look from the waist down, like Bustle Digital Group Fashion Director Tiffany Reid.

Monochrome Seleen Saleh Go bold with an all-red monochrome look like Elle editor Jade Valllario. Throw in black and white accessories to offset the bright color.

Monochrome Seleen Saleh Yes, black-on-black is still the NYFW uniform but don't be afraid to switch things up with a snakeskin print white boot.