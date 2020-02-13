Fall and Winter trends are all about texture. Whether chunky knits, cozy wool coats, or buttery leather silhouettes, the sky’s the limit when it comes to timeless cold-weather classics. This season, consider trading in some of your Winter wardrobe essentials for those of the faux leather variety, like this season's NYFW street style stars. The elegant material is an easy way to amp up your look. It has a way of making every outfit look elevated from loose-fitting jeans to chunky knits.

If the street style crew at New York Fashion Week has anything to say about it, they're standing in support of the faux leather look this winter. From boots to trench coats, high-waisted pants to cascading miniskirts, this season brought out more leather-clad looks than ever before — and a street style favorite, faux leather leggings, is just $30 on Amazon right now.

Not only has faux leather emerged as a major trend this past week, but it’s also shown up in every color of the rainbow. Show goers are hitting the streets in deep forest green, bright neon pink, and rich burgundy faux leather pieces — alongside the typical black and camel neutrals.

Ahead, find some of the best faux leather looks at New York Fashion Week, straight from street style photographer Seleen Saleh.

Faux Leather Seleen Saleh Reach for traditional Fall colors — like olive green, deep burgundy, and rich navy — when styling your faux leather look this season.

Faux Leather Seleen Saleh Top a long-sleeved top or blouse with a faux leather trench that has arms cropped enough to show off your sleeves underneath.

Faux Leather Seleen Saleh Tamu McPherson chose a pair of faux leather pants in deep green to add a burst of color to her Winter ensemble.

Faux Leather Seleen Saleh Go classic with a trench, opting for luxe faux leather instead of classic canvas.

Faux Leather Seleen Saleh Elaine Welteroth chose a faux leather coat with a snap-front to keep her warm — and elevated her look with matching ankle boots.

Faux Leather Seleen Saleh Be bold with a head-to-toe look of faux leather by way of a pair of high-waisted pants and matching cropped jacket.

Faux Leather Seleen Saleh There's nothing more classic than the camel tone, rocked by Bustle Deputy Fashion Editor Jessica Andrews via a buttery soft snap-front faux leather dress and dark brown skirt.

Faux Leather Seleen Saleh Take your suiting to the next level by opting for a set in luxe faux leather.

Faux Leather Seleen Saleh Layer one coat under another by choosing a bright faux leather style to slip into first.

Faux Leather Seleen Saleh Switch up your silhouette and try a longer-line coat when it comes to your faux leather outerwear this season like celebrity stylist Solange Franklin.

Faux Leather Seleen Saleh Layer a pair of faux leather shorts over tights and thigh-high boots for an edgy look fit for Winter.

Faux Leather Seleen Saleh Match your skirt to your boots in a classic burgundy hue á la Bustle Digital Group Fashion Director Tiffany Reid.

Faux Leather Seleen Saleh Take your faux leather one step further by opting for an embossed or textured style this Winter.

Faux Leather Seleen Saleh Charlotte Groeneveld grabbed a faux leather biker jacket in an oversized fit when seeking that borrowed-from-the-boys piece to top her bright pink silk skirt this week.

Faux Leather Seleen Saleh Model Alton Mason shows exactly why faux shearling and leather coats are a cozy Winter favorite.

Faux Leather Seleen Saleh Take your faux leather coat look to the next level by seeking out one with faux fur or shearling accents.

Faux Leather Seleen Saleh Go head-to-toe faux leather with a matching top and midi skirt set like Géraldine Boublil.

Faux Leather Seleen Saleh For a simple wardrobe update, trade your go-to jeans for a pair of faux leather pants in classic black like Brittany Xavier.

Faux Leather Seleen Saleh Take your cue from Bustle Assistant Market Editor Ryan Gale and go sporty with your faux leather look. Throw a coat on over a graphic hoodie and bring the look together with heeled ankle boots.

Faux Leather Seleen Saleh When looking for outerwear for a bright patterned look, why not opt for a black faux leather coat that's equal parts edgy and elegant?