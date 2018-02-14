The Obamas have a knack for making the cutest public displays of affection, and — naturally — Valentine's Day was no different. Although the former president kept his message to his wife short, Barack Obama's Valentine's tweet to Michelle is Relationship Goals™.

"Happy Valentine’s Day, @MichelleObama," he tweeted Wednesday, "You make every day and every place better." The tweet also included a photo of the couple cozying up next to one another in the country, huge smiles on both their faces. Wherever they were when it was taken, it's obvious he was glad to have Michelle by his side.

Michelle's V-Day tweet grabbed the nation's attention, too. "Happy #ValentinesDay to my one and only, @BarackObama," she posted. "To celebrate the occasion, I’m dedicating a little Valentine’s Day playlist to you!" The Spotify playlist she shared in honor of her "one and only" was composed of 44 songs for the 44th president.

Among the list were classic love songs such as Andra Day's "Forever Mine," Ben E. King's "Stand By Me," Barry White's "Can't Get Enough Of Your Love, Babe," Elton John's "Your Song," Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," Michael Jackson's "I Just Can't Stop Loving You," and Cyndi Lauper's "Time After Time."

The couple has had plenty of practice posting cute Valentine's messages that are short and sweet. Last year, for example, Barack posted a photo of him and his bride in the White House with the caption: "Happy Valentine’s Day, @michelleobama! Almost 28 years with you, but it always feels new." Similarly, Michelle posted a photo of their feet in the sand while on vacation, writing: "Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate."

The posts were a light-hearted follow-up to Barack's touching tribute to his wife in his farewell address the previous month. "Michelle LaVaughn Robinson, girl of the South Side, for the past 25 years, you have not only been my wife and mother of my children, you have been my best friend," he said.

"You took on a role you didn't ask for and you made it your own, with grace and with grit and with style and good humor. You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody. And the new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model. So you have made me proud. And you have made the country proud."

Although they haven't divulged what gifts (if any) they exchanged this year, Michelle has previously made it clear that one present will always go over well: jewelry. In a 2011 interview with Regis and Kelly ahead of Valentine's Day, she said, "Jewelry always. You can't go wrong."

She also revealed that the Obamas don't usually make a big deal out of Valentine's Day because her birthday is the month before, preceded by Christmas. "By February 14, we're kind of tired," she quipped.

Despite the gift fatigue, though, the couple never fails to send one another adoring messages on V-Day. While this year's notes were some of the most charming, the throwback photo Barack shared in 2013 should never be forgotten. The caption simply read, "Happy Valentine's Day!," but seeing the two of them snuggled up together back in the day could melt the coldest of hearts.

In 2016, they even exchanged funny love poems on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Barack's read, "Somebody call the Situation Room, because things are about to get hot," while Michelle joked, "Roses are red, violets are blue. You are the president, and I am your boo."

TLDR: The Obamas will always be Valentine's Day goals.