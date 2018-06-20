As President Trump continued to draw condemnation for separating immigrant families at the border, former president Barack Obama honored World Refugee Day by urging Americans to show empathy, compassion and kindness to those who flee calamitous circumstances abroad. In a Facebook post, Obama asked if America is "a nation that accepts the cruelty of ripping children from their parents’ arms" — an implicit rebuke of Trump's controversial immigration policies.

Obama didn't mention Trump by name, or advocate for any specific policy. But several parts of his post seemed to allude to family separation, the Trump administration's policy of splitting undocumented children up from their parents at the border and putting them in caged detention facilities. Obama said that the ability to empathize with others is part of what makes us humans, and asked Americans to remember that the United States is a country founded by immigrants.

"If you've been fortunate enough to have been born in America, imagine for a moment if circumstance had placed you somewhere else," Obama wrote. "Imagine if you'd been born in a country where you grew up fearing for your life, and eventually the lives of your children. A place where you finally found yourself so desperate to flee persecution, violence, and suffering that you'd be willing to travel thousands of miles under cover of darkness, enduring dangerous conditions, propelled forward by that very human impulse to create for our kids a better life. That's the reality for so many of the families whose plights we see and heart-rending cries we hear."

