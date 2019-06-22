Obsessed Amazon Reviewers Swear By These 40 Products That Saved Them A Bunch Of Money

Everybody enjoys spending money, but saving it? That's another matter entirely. For me, saving money boils down to not going anywhere and not doing anything — because the alternative is throwing my credit card around the mall like it's confetti. If you're like me and can't figure out a happy medium between spending and saving, here's some great news: You can do both simultaneously with these genius Amazon products that help you save money over time.

Even though you're technically still spending money at first, these products can help you off-set costs elsewhere. For example, rather than splurging on a high-end purifier that requires consistent replacement filters, you could pick up a pack of reusable air-purifying charcoal bags that last for months on end. You can also give your old sweaters a refresher with a pilling scraper, stretch those tight boots you never wear, and invest in a set of unbreakable wine glasses. These products are sure to save you money in the long-run, but they'll also satisfy that current-moment impulse shopper we all have inside of ourselves.

Whether you're searching for a cheap way to create delicious cold brew at home, or looking to keep your produce fresher for longer, there are tons of cost-effective Amazon products that your bank account will thank you for. So what are you waiting for? There's a portable blender in here calling your name!