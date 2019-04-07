48 Extremely Useful Products On Amazon That Are Also Extremely Cheap

Out of the five New Year's resolutions I came up with this year, I've managed to stick to just one of them. Sure, I may not floss as much as I should, and I might've already killed three plants in the pursuit of developing a green thumb — but the one goal that I can confidently say I've succeeded in sticking to is saving money.

...Well, saving money in terms of curbing my unabashed shopping addiction, at least. I'm still spending $40 at the grocery store and then ordering $10 sushi afterwards (which, through some dark sorcery, winds up being a whopping $25 on Uber Eats), but I've managed to focus my impulse purchases on all of the legit products on Amazon that are surprisingly cheap AF.

And I know what you're thinking — in most cases, "cheap" equates to "flimsy" or "junky." But when it comes to all the sick products that cost less than $10 on Amazon, I can promise you that the items we've selected won't leave you with buyer's remorse.

Heck, you might even go back and order more once you see what I'm talking about — so what are you waiting for? There's a pair of money-saving dryer balls that are just begging to help lower your electricity bill!