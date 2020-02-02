Of The Most Popular Home Products On Amazon, These 40 Truly Deserve Their Cult Status

When browsing through the seemingly endless amount of home products available, savvy Amazon shoppers use good reviews and impressive overall star ratings as their guide. And when those well-reviewed products are shockingly useful and make every day easier, they join the ranks of cult-favorite home products on Amazon that are actually worth the buzz.

Thanks to strong word-of-mouth, you may have heard about a few items on this list already. Things like the Instant Pot pressure cooker, an air fryer, and the Echo Dot smart speaker have lots of hype — and as their great Amazon reviews show, they definitely belong on the cult-favorite list. But there are other popular home products on this list that might have flown under your radar until now, like a best-selling shower curtain liner, a genius rotating makeup organizer, and a stainless steel can cooler that has an almost-perfect five-star rating.

Whether you're looking to upgrade the kitchen, bedroom, bathroom, or living room (even the garage!), there's sure to be a few things you'll love on this list of 42 Amazon fan favorites. After all, with thousands of positive reviews and super-fast shipping, you can't go wrong. Read on to discover your new favorite home products on Amazon.

1. A Weighted Blanket That Feels Like A Gentle Hug YnM Weighted Blanket $65 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 4,000 fans, customers agree that this 100% cotton weighted blanket that feels a warm hug lives up to the hype. Featuring a seven-layer design, the comforting blanket is filled with weighted glass beads and fiber to help you relax and sleep better. Use the weighted blanket alone or with your favorite duvet cover, and choose from a range of colors, patterns, and weights to find the comfiest option for you.

2. This Fan-Favorite Toilet Spray That Stops Bathroom Odors Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray $9 | Amazon See On Amazon This all-natural Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go toilet spray has a 4.6 rating after more than 16,000 reviews for being effective and smelling great. Thanks to the spray's blend of essential oils, a few spritzes in the toilet bowl stop bathroom odors before they even begin. Choose from lots of scents like Lavender Vanilla, Tropical Hibiscus, and Original Citrus.

3. These Flexible Cable Sleeves That Tame Messy Cords JOTO Cable Management Sleeve (4-Pack) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon These zip-up cable management sleeves tame messy cords in no time. Sold in a pack of four, each flexible sleeve holds up to 10 cables and is super easy to install — just wrap the sleeve around the cords, zip up, and enjoy clutter-free space around your entertainment center, work area, and more.

4. An Odor-Absorbing Bar That Gets Pesky Food Smells Off Your Hands Amco Rub-A-Way Odor Absorber $8 | Amazon See On Amazon If you cook with garlic, onions, seafood, or other smelly foods, this stainless steel odor absorber is a must-have for getting lingering food smells off your hands. Just rub the bar between your hands (with or without water) and those pesky, pungent odors are gone.

5. These Durable Reusable Dishcloths That Are Super Absorbent Swedish Dishcloths (10-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These super absorbent Swedish dishcloths have a stellar 4.8 overall rating and more than 1,000 reviews. Sold in 10-pack, the cellulose-fiber-and-cotton-blend cloths are an eco-friendly way to clean and scrub everything without tossing out a ton of paper towels. Plus, the cloths are dishwasher and washing machine-safe, so they're easy to clean and reuse.

6. These Lightsaber Chopsticks That Make You Feel Like A Jedi Chop Sabers Lightsaber Chopsticks $12 | Amazon See On Amazon The Force is with you thanks to these cool lightsaber chopsticks, which come in seven bright colors including iconic blue and red. The battery-operated LED lights turn on and off with the touch of a button and add Star Wars-inspired fun to any meal.

7. An Egg Cooker That Quickly Boils, Poaches & Scrambles Eggs Dash Rapid Egg Cooker $15 | Amazon See On Amazon With over 15,000 reviews and a 4.5 overall rating, this rapid egg cooker is a favorite for making perfect eggs in a flash. The boiling tray holds up to six eggs and makes soft-, medium-, or hard-boiled eggs in 12 minutes or less; the nonstick poaching tray holds up to two eggs. Or, use the omelette tray to make tasty omelettes and scrambled eggs.

8. This Compact Shaker That's Great For Mixing & Storing Salad Dressing OXO Good Grips Little Salad Dressing Shaker $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Mix up dressing, sauces, and marinades in this compact salad dressing shaker. The BPA-free shaker has convenient measurement markings, a leak-proof seal, and a one-handed spout lever for easy pouring. Plus, it's great for storing leftover dressing in the fridge.

9. A Salad Spinner That Gets Greens Clean, Dry & Ready Fast OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This popular OXO salad spinner quickly gets greens clean, dry, and salad-ready quickly. Plus, it saves you tons on pre-rinsed salad mix. Simply press the nonslip knob to spin the salad greens and stop the spinner with the push-button brake — no need to pull those cords. As a bonus, the clear bowl is perfect for serving and the basket doubles as a colander.

10. This Kitchen Drawer Organizer That Saves Lots Of Space Joseph Joseph Kitchen Drawer Organizer $10 | Amazon See On Amazon To save space in the cutlery drawer, thousands of shoppers love this clever kitchen drawer organizer. Featuring stacked individual compartments, the organizer holds forks, knives, and spoons without taking up lots of room. Each compartment has cutlery icons so you can easily tell what's inside, too.

11. These Pillowcases For Hair & Skin Health That Are Super Affordable Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon These best-selling satin pillowcases feel super luxurious, and at $10 for two, you can't beat the price. Made from polyester satin, the smooth pillowcases protect your hair from breakage and tangles, and reduce rubbing on your face. Sold in a set of two, the pillowcases come in 16 rich colors, from classic black to vibrant teal.

12. A Soft & Affordable Sheet Set That Comes In Lots Of Patterns AmazonBasics Microfiber Sheet Set $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Thousands of reviewers have gotten comfy with this soft microfiber sheet set. Available in more than 40 colors and patterns, the sheet set is made from durable, wrinkle-resistant polyester microfiber that's easy to care for. And at such an affordable price, this set makes it easy to stock up on fresh sheets for you and your guests.

13. These Fluffy Pillows That Are So Soft & Supportive Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow (2-Pack) $34 | Amazon See On Amazon These popular gel-filled fiber pillows are soft enough to sink into while still offering comfy support for your head and neck. Sold in a set of two, the plush pillows have breathable 100% cotton covers, and they're hypoallergenic, stain-resistant, and machine washable.

14. These Strong Claws That Are The Key To Easily Shredding Meat The Original Bear Paws Shredder Claws $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Use these handy Bear Paws shredder claws to easily lift and shred all kinds of meat. Made from BPA-free nylon, the sturdy and sharp claws are easy to use, heat-resistant up to 475 degrees, and dishwasher-safe. Choose from black, gray, red, or orange claws and start shredding meat like a BBQ master. They also work to make slicing things like melons a lot easier.

15. This Digital Meat Thermometer That Checks Temperatures In Seconds ThermoPro Digital Meat Thermometer $13 | Amazon See On Amazon More than 10,000 home cooks love this battery-operated digital meat thermometer, which can read temperatures from -58 to 572 degrees Fahrenheit. The foldable stainless steel probe gives an accurate temperature reading in three to five seconds, and the auto-shutoff feature helps preserve battery life. Plus, the thermometer has a magnetic back so you can store it on the fridge or other magnetic surfaces.

16. These Eco-Friendly Wool Dryer Balls That Make Your Laundry Fluffy & Soft Smart Sheep Wool Dryer Balls (6-Pack) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon These cult-favorite wool dryer balls offer an eco-friendly way to soften your laundry without using dryer sheets or chemicals. The wool balls shorten drying time by lifting and separating your laundry, and they help get your garments free of wrinkles, lint, and pet hair. Sold in a pack of six, each dryer ball can be used in over 1,000 loads of laundry and scented with your favorite essential oil if you'd like.

17. The Cult-Favorite Pressure Cooker That Makes Easy One-Pot Meals Instant Pot Duo Mini 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker $60 | Amazon See On Amazon This Instant Pot Duo Mini pressure cooker has definitely reached cult status with over 40,000 reviews and a 4.6 overall rating. The compact appliance has seven modes: pressure cooker, slow cooker, steamer, rice cooker, sauté, warmer, and yogurt maker. And with 14 one-touch cooking presets, you can make all kinds of meals with just the press of a button.

18. A Rotating Makeup Organizer That Saves Major Counter Space AmeiTech Rotating Makeup Organizer $27 | Amazon See On Amazon This cleverly-designed rotating makeup organizer saves tons of space on your bathroom counter or vanity table and makes getting ready a snap, too. The easy-to-assemble organizer features adjustable trays with plenty of room for cosmetics, skin-care products, and makeup brushes of all sizes — and everything is accessible with a simple spin.

19. These Smart Plugs That Makes Any Appliance Smarter Gosund Smart Plugs (4-Pack) $32 | Amazon See On Amazon Turn your appliances and lighting into smart devices with this four-pack of Gosund smart plugs. The handy plugs are voice control-capable with Alexa or Google Home (or you can control them from anywhere with the Gosund app), and they allow you to turn appliances on and off and create convenient schedules and timers for all your connected devices.

20. The Echo Dot Smart Speaker With Built-In Voice Control Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation) $35 | Amazon See On Amazon The super-popular Echo Dot smart speaker has Alexa built in, so you can use voice control to play music, control connected smart home devices, and more. The compact speaker is easy to set up and comes in four colors that are sure to match your decor: charcoal black, heather gray, plum, and white sandstone. With more than 80,000 positive reviews, it's a definite fan favorite.

21. These Tablets That Freshen Your Washing Machine Without Scrubbing Affresh Washing Machine Cleaner (6-Pack) $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Even the washing machine needs freshening up sometimes, and these washing machine cleaner tablets easily penetrate and dissolve odor-causing residue that builds up over time. This six-month supply of tablets are easy to use and safe for all types of washing machine.

22. This Insulated Can Cooler That Keeps Drinks Chilly 20-Times Longer BruMate Insulated Slim Can Cooler $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep beer and other drinks chilled with this sleek stainless steel can cooler, which has over 3,000 reviews and an impressive 4.9 overall rating. The cooler chills with double-walled stainless steel and a copper layer and fits any 12 oz. slim can. Choose from 22 fun colors like aqua (pictured), neon pink, and rose gold, as well as classics like black or white. For normal cans, grab this one.

23. These Half Sheet Pans With More Than 3,000 Positive Reviews Nordic Ware Aluminum Baker's Half Sheet (2-Pack) $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from durable pure aluminum, these baker's half sheet pans are a popular choice for baking and making sheet pan dinners. Sold in a set of two, the pans help food brown and bake evenly, whether it's a batch of cookies or roasted veggies. Use the pans alone or line them with parchment paper or silicone mats for extra-easy cleanup.

24. These Eco-Friendly Silicone Bags That Keep Food Fresh Stasher Silicone Reusable Food Bag $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These 100% silicone, BPA-free reusable food bags are a great eco-friendly option for storing food, marinating, packing lunch, and more. The bags have a simple pinch-lock seal, and they're safe to use in the freezer or microwave, boiling water or the oven, and they're dishwasher-safe. Choose from several bright colors or opt for classic clear bags. They come in five different sizes including snack and sandwich.

25. An Air Fryer That Makes Fried Foods With Less Oil For The Whole Family COSORI 5.8 Quart Air Fryer $120 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 4,000 reviews and a 4.6-star overall rating, this large-capacity air fryer is definitely a favorite among home cooks and can make enough to serve three to five people. The air fryer makes your favorite fried foods with little to no cooking oil and has 11 pre-set cooking functions for French fries, veggies, meat, and more. You can quickly cook all kinds of dishes in the roomy nonstick basket — there's even enough room for a whole chicken.

26. This Mildew-Resistant Shower Curtain Liner That Has 17,000+ Reviews LiBA PEVA Shower Curtain Liner $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from nontoxic, eco-friendly PEVA, this affordable mildew-resistant shower curtain liner easily tops the best-seller list on Amazon. The durable liner fits standard size showers and tubs, and can be used alone or paired with your favorite curtain. And at only $10, this cult-favorite product is an easy way to keep your bathroom clean and fresh.

27. A Stainless Steel Electric Kettle With More Than 3,000 Positive Reviews AmazonBasics Stainless Steel Electric Kettle $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Boil water in a flash thanks to this stainless steel electric kettle, which can be used in the kitchen or at your desk to make tea, coffee, instant soup, and more. Featuring a cordless kettle design for easy filling and pouring, the kettle boils up to 1 liter of water in just a few minutes. For safety, the kettle conveniently turns itself off when the water begins to boil.

28. This Smart Garage Door Opener That Works From Anywhere MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener $29 | Amazon See On Amazon With this smart garage door opener, you can open and close your garage door from anywhere using the free myQ app. Set up customized notifications, invite guests to control the garage — and if you're an Amazon Prime member — get packages securely delivered inside your garage. Plus, the easy-to-install smart garage door opener works with most garage door openers including Genie, Stanley, and Raynor brands, making the upgrade super simple.

29. A Fabric Defuzzer That Gets Your Clothes Lint Free Conair Fabric Defuzzer $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Make your clothes and upholstery look like new again with this battery-operated fabric defuzzer. The handy gadget removes fuzz, lint, and pilling with ease and has three depth control settings for various fabric types. Choose from five colors: blue, green, orange, pink, or white.

30. These LED Candles For Cozy Vibes Without Flames & Melted Wax Enpornk Flameless Candles (Set of 3) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon With this flameless remote-controlled candle set, you get cozy candlelit ambiance at the touch of a button. The set includes three candles of varying sizes, which can be set on two-, four-, six-, or eight-hour timers with static or flickering light options.

31. An Vegetable Chopper That Makes Cutting Onions & More Super Easy Mueller Austria Onion Chopper $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Want to cry less when chopping onions? Want to make chopping carrots and potatoes less of a chore? This heavy-duty BPA-free veggie chopper with stainless steel blades is here to help. The clever kitchen tool even gathers chopped onions in a storage container, minimizing onion vapors and making cooking easy. The chopper also works with fruit and cheese.

32. These Eco-Friendly Beeswax Food Wraps That Come In Cute Prints Bee's Wrap Beeswax Food Wraps (Set of 3) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon These eco-friendly reusable beeswax food wraps are made with organic cotton, sustainably harvested beeswax, tree resin, and jojoba oil. The beeswax wraps offer a natural way to store cheese, bread, fruit, and more, and they look super cute, too. Choose from four prints: honeycomb, ocean, bees & bears, or clover flowers.

33. This Laser Projector That Creates A Soothing Starry Sky BlissLights SKYlite Laser Projector $50 | Amazon See On Amazon This best-selling SKYlite star projector with a 4.5 rating transforms any room into a gorgeous starry night sky. The projector has simple buttons to control the light, star effect, and brightness, and there's a built-in six-hour timer. With its soothing celestial vibes, this projector makes a great night light for kids and adults alike.

34. A Cool Mist Humidifier That Runs For Up To 16 Hours Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier $40 | Amazon See On Amazon There are lots of humidifiers on Amazon, but this ultrasonic cool mist humidifier has reached cult-favorite status with over 15,000 reviews. The quiet model adds moisture to the air for up to 16 hours per refill and has two mist settings, a 360-degree mist nozzle, and automatic shutoff when the tank is empty. Plus, an optional night light provides a calming glow.

35. The Mushroom-Shaped Tub Drain Protector That Prevents Clogs TubShroom Tub Drain Protector $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Thanks to its unique mushroom-shaped design, the fan-favorite TubShroom drain protector fits snugly inside the bathtub drain to collect hair and prevent clogs. The durable silicone drain protector installs quickly in any standard tub drain and is super easy to clean and maintain. Choose from six colors.

36. These Soy Candles That Are Infused With Essential Oils Chesapeake Bay Candle Scented Candles (2-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon These lovely Chesapeake Bay scented candles feature mood-boosting fragrances like Awaken + Invigorate (lemongrass eucalyptus) and Balance + Harmony (water lily pear). Sold in a pack of two, each candle with a soy wax blend and infused with essential oils can burn for 50 hours.

37. A Handheld Garment Steamer That's Great For Travel Hilife Travel Garment Steamer $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This powerful handheld garment steamer offers 15 minutes of continuous steaming to get your clothes wrinkle-free without having to use an iron. Because it's lightweight and compact, the steamer is easy to pack in your suitcase while traveling, too.

38. A Compact Space Heater With More Than 12,000 Positive Reviews Lasko Ceramic Space Heater $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Thousands of shoppers who need some extra warmth around the house are fans of this compact and affordable ceramic space heater, which has high heat, low heat, and fan settings. The adjustable thermostat lets you set the most comfortable temperature. Plus, safety features include overheat protection and a cool-touch exterior.

39. The Smart Thermostat That Helps Control Energy Consumption Google Nest Smart Thermostat $219 | Amazon See On Amazon The energy-saving Google Nest thermostat lets you control the temperature at home from anywhere using an app. Set a schedule to automatically turn down the heat or air conditioning when you leave the house, and keep track of your energy consumption. Plus, it comes in four colors and there are more than 11,000 five-star reviews.