As more and more people shift to working from home indefinitely, the urge to shop for loungewear is only getting stronger. While you love wearing a tulle gown, cashmere coat, and Manolo pumps as much as the next person, they're not exactly practical for sitting on the couch and calling into Zoom meetings all day. And OK maybe pausing for an at-home workout or to whip up a meal, if you're so inclined. The perfect uniform for all the above? Leggings. And in Old Navy's Summer Sale, happening right now, they're marked down to a mere $15. In fact, the retailer is offering hundreds of items at less than even that.

What's more, Old Navy has made a pledge to donate $30 million worth of clothing to American families in need during this current COVID-19 pandemic. They have partnered with Baby2Baby and Good360 to do so. As such, not only are you able to shop on a budget with their most recent sale, but you know that the proceeds of your haul of leggings (and other items!) are going towards the greater good as well.

Leggings aside, there are plenty reduced items that will go beyond your work-from-home wardrobe. Stock up on some of your favorite shorts, sandals, and faux leather jackets, just in time to kick off your Spring wardrobe. While all of the brand’s stock is included, the most stylish way to jump in is with the 10 items below. Although, it's highly doubtful that you’ll be able to just stop there. Between embroidered twill shorts and lightweight chambray rompers, there's so much to add to your collection of basics this season. The best part? You'll look expensive without having spent much more than your lunch money.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The Performance Leggings Old Navy High-Waisted Balance Mesh-Splice 7/8-Length Leggings $30 $15 | Old Navy See on Old Navy These best-selling performance leggings will be your go-to whether you're going for a run or running errands. And they're on sale for half off at just $15.

The Eyelet Top Old Navy Embroidered Eyelet Button-Front Blouse $40 $25 | Old Navy See on Old Navy The perfect top for transitional weather, this can be worn by itself or layered under a blazer.

The Ankle-Crop Jeans Old Navy Mid-Rise Dark-Wash Power Slim Straight Jeans $35 $25 | Old Navy SEE ON OLD NAVY These skinny jeans are as comfortable as they look and pair well with everything in your wardrobe.

The Zip-Up Hoodie Old Navy Relaxed Zip Hoodie $38 $27 | Old Navy See on Old Navy A casual throw-on-and-go for all year long: wear it with a sports bra and biker shorts in the summer, and under a camel peacoat in the winter.

The Seersucker Shorts Old Navy Mid-Rise Everyday Seersucker Shorts $27 $12 | Old Navy See on Old Navy A preppy wardrobe staple you'll never want to take off. Pair it with a knit sweater or an eyelet blouse as we get further into the summer season.

The Girly Nightgown Old Navy Pointelle-Knit Lace-Trim Cami Nightgown $24 $20 | Old Navy See on Old Navy For when you're feeling a little more whimsical than a vintage T-shirt and boxer shorts, throw on this breezy nightgown.

The Striped T-Shirt Old Navy EveryWear Striped Short-Sleeve Tee $15 $8 | Old Navy See on Old Navy With jeans and skirts alike, the striped t-shirt is always a classic — and this color combo is perfect for 4th of July festivities.

The Midi Dress Old Navy Sleeveless V-Neck Maxi Shift Dress $22 $15 | Old Navy See on Old Navy The dress that will take you through day (with sneakers or sandals) and night (with heels) with ease.

The Chambray Top Old Navy Relaxed Chambray Classic Shirt $30 $20 | Old Navy See on Old Navy Try the Canadian Tuxedo trend this summer with a light wash chambray top and a pair of your favorite jeans.