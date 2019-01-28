Olive Garden is known for its indulgent and inventive takes on Italian favorites like alfredo, lasagna, and scampi. Plus, where else can you get as many breadsticks as you can eat in one sitting? Olive Garden has casual and comforting Italian-American eats mastered. Plus, it is adding new items to its menu all the time. In recent years, one of the most popular offering is the Never-Ending Pasta bowl which is just about as exciting as it sounds. But once again the fine folks at Olive Garden are defying expectations with the forthcoming Never Ending Stuffed Pastas.

Per a press release sent to Bustle, guests will soon be able to create their perfect pasta meal by choosing from one of four stuffed pastas to pair with a four different sauces, and five toppings. The pastas include Cheese Ravioli, Asiago Tortelloni, Mushroom Ravioli, and the New Stuffed Ziti Fritta, which is ziti pasta stuffed with four cheeses and lightly fried. It is reminiscent of baked ravioli, but made with a different shape of pasta. To go along with the stuffed pasta, guests can choose from Alfredo, Meat Sauce, Marinara, and Five Cheese Marinara. Finally, the dish is finished with one of five choices of toppings: Garden Veggies; Meatballs; Grilled Chicken; Garlic Shrimp Fritta; or Sautéed Shrimp & Scallops. If that’s not enough, each dish comes with the choice of soup or salad as an accompaniment.

In a press release sent to Bustle, Jennifer Arguello, the Executive Vice President of Marketing, Olive Garden, said, “Olive Garden is known for its never-ending abundance and Italian generosity — with unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks with every meal, and guests’ favorites like Never Ending Pasta Bowl. We’ve also heard how much our guests love our stuffed pastas. So, we decided to combine these guests’ favorites to make ‘never ending’ even better with the introduction of Never Ending Stuffed Pastas, giving guests more of what they crave at an unbelievable value.”

Last year, Olive Garden introduced a number of new, exciting dishes to its menu. Among the appetizers is the lasagna dip. The game-changer took all the good parts of a lasagna and made them scoop-able to be eaten with chips. The dip is, per the Olive Garden website, made with "[l]ayers of cheese and homemade meat sauce, topped with smoked mozzarella and baked to perfection," then served with pasta chips. Chips made out of pasta? Yes, you read that correctly.

Last summer, the chain also added something extra special to its dessert menu. The S'mores Cake, composed of lady fingers, like a quintessential Italian dessert (and other menu staple), tiramisu, chocolate, and graham cracker crumbles is like an upscale version of the summer camp classic. The ladyfingers making up the S'mores Cake are soaked in vanilla, and layered with chocolate mousse and marshmallows.

All in all, Olive Garden is on a roll when it comes to new releases. Be sure to head in to the one closest to you to partake in the new never ending stuffed pastas. Pastas start at $12.99.