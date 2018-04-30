Colored mascara is having a definite moment right now, where everyone from drugstore brands to luxury labels are releasing Crayola colors to get your eyelashes popping with color. But it's not exactly the easiest trend to wear — that is, until now. The new ombre lash trend has just made the colored mascara look a little easier to play with, giving your eyelashes a splash of color without making it look like you're reverting back to your third grade beauty looks.

The electrically-hued trend doesn't look like it's disappearing anytime soon either, where everyone from Lancôme is introducing punchy-hued topcoats, Yves Saint Laurent is experimenting with rainbow colors, and drugstore aisle brands like NYX are testing the waters with neon shades. Couple that with the fact that colorful eyeliner is being used to punch up eyeshadow looks, and now eyebrows are being painted envelope-pushing shades courtesy of Kat Von D, and you'll realize that this summer is going to be one of the most colorful makeup seasons in the books.

But if you're not necessarily the type of beauty lover who steps out with a neon smoky eye or blue lipstick on a normal given day, then all of this can be a little intimidating. Which is where the ombre lash trend steps in.

This particular reiteration came from Joanna Keller Beautique, a Toronto-based salon that does everything from makeup, to brow extensions, to eyelash looks. Part of their "Editorial Eyelash Extensions Package," this was a fun and experimental way to add color to a client's look — and a great source of inspiration for anyone who owns a tube of colored mascara but doesn't know how to pull it off.

Rather than slicking the shade across the whole lash length, you can just frost the tips to add a subtler punch of color. It won't seem as aggressive since it just kisses the tips, and is a good way to dip your toe into the colorful lash trend.

Beautycon regrammed the photo and asked their followers if they would try out the new look, and the verdict was positive. "Just when I thought I couldn’t pack any more pink into my routine.... YES!" one follower shared.

"Although I HATE colored mascara, I'm digging these extensions," another posted, proving that this just might be the look to try if you weren't originally sold on colorful lashes.

Beautique also created different reiterations of the look, where they wove varying blue colors together, creating a true ombre effect throughout the lash line. If you have multiple mascara colors, you can try this style yourself.

Then there was this dual-hued look, where the color abruptly changed from blue to green three-fourths of the way through.

While the last two versions were a little bolder when it came to color, if you feel shy about colorful mascara, definitely give just frosting your tips a go. You might be pleasantly surprised with the outcome!

As for which colorful hues to try, below are some mascara suggestions to stock up on.

If you have been struggling to figure out how to work colorful lashes into your everyday look, give this trend a try. You just might love it!