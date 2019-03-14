On Thursday, March 14, Netflix announced the sad news that One Day At A Time has been cancelled by the streaming service. This means that One Day At A Time will not receive the fourth season that fans across the country have been campaigning for — at least not on Netflix. Thanks to famous fans like Lin-Manuel Miranda, the campaign to save One Day At A Time has already begun.

On Thursday, executive producer and showrunner Mike Royce and showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett reacted to the series' cancellation on social media, giving thanks to the cast, crew, and writer Norman Lear, who helmed the original 1975 sitcom, in an official statement. But most notably, Royce and Calderón Kellett gave fans hope that the show could live on elsewhere.

“Along with our studio Sony, we will be exploring other places One Day At A Time can live, and with any luck we’ll find one,” read the statement posted to Twitter. “Either way our three seasons will always exist and be there for you and for us.”

Fans and stars alike immediately reacted to Royce’s hopes and formed a campaign to save the beloved series from cancellation using the hashtag #SAVEODAAT. Most notably, Hamilton creator and overall virtuoso Lin-Manuel Miranda publicly pitched NBC about picking up the show, tweeting to the network, “I hear you like comedies with built-in fan bases that do even better on YOUR network than at their previous homes…" (His plea was a direct reference to NBC's heroic rescuing of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.)

In light of the sad news, fans and friends of the show are sharing their own experiences with One Day At A Time, praising the series for its diverse representation of characters and sending important messages about how to tackle issues like addiction and anxiety in an effort to save the show from complete cancellation, helping make #SAVEODAAT is one of the the top trends on Twitter.

Among those paying tribute were ODAAT guest-star and Brooklyn Nine-Nine regular, Stephanie Beatriz, who reminisced about working with Rita Moreno, one of the main stars of the Netflix sitcom.

Other celebrites who have showed support for ODAAT include Community actress Yvette Nicole Brown, who pleaded Netflix to reconsider their decision, Jane the Virgin showrunner Jennie Urman, who sent her wishes to Calderón Kellett for the show to find a new home, and Queer Eye culture guru and fellow Netflix star Karamo Brown, who encouraged those who haven't watched the show to give it a chance.

Some fans, like @posiealvarez, are even questioning Netflix's message that not enough subscribers watched the show to warrant another season, given the initial popularity of the #SAVEODAAT campaign online. "The choice did not come easily," the streaming service said. "We spent several weeks trying to find a way to make another season work but in the end simply not enough people watched to justify another season."

Regardless of Netflix's decision, the #SAVEODAAT campaign has already proven that there's a strong fanbase who look at this show as a source of inspiration and recognition of their own story. While ODAAT may be over for now, fans are truly making a strong argument for its potential return. Networks, are you listening?