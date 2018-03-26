Fans asked and Netflix listened. As the streaming network announced via Twitter on Monday, March 26, One Day at a Time has officially been renewed Season 3 on Netflix. Anyone else hearing thunderous roars of applause? That's probably just Twitter, where dedicated One Day at a Time fans have been reveling in their collective triumph all afternoon.

And, judging by Netflix's tweet announcing the news, it seems like the network felt there was cause for celebration, too. Much to the overjoyed delight of One Day at a Time fans everywhere (as evidence by the truly heartwarming string of triumphant replies littering the tweet's comments section), Netflix shared the renewal news via its U.S. Twitter account Monday morning, March 26. "GET A FRESH CUP OF BUSTELO CAUSE YOUR FAVORITE SHOW IS OFFICIALLY COMING BACK FOR S3!" the tweet's caption reads, in all-caps. Seems appropriate, given the scope of this particular victory.

Netflix's tweet used what might actually be the most aptly-placed GIF of all time — the graphic, which sees the One Day at a Time cast cheering while grandma Lydia, played by Rita Moreno, happily waves a Cuban flag. The tweet goes on to thank the sitcom's dogged fanbase for making the renewal possible in the first place. "To the beautiful @OneDayAtATime fans who got loud about this, we love you!" the caption finishes.

For those who've yet to see the show, Netflix's One Day at a Time is billed as a reimagined, contemporary adaptation of Norman Lear's '70s sitcom of the same name. The part-slapstick, part-serious dramedy follows a Cuban-American family living in Los Angeles. And while the series certainly touts a substantial amount of wit, it also grapples with issues like racism, mental illness, and homophobia. The series' third installation is set for a 13-episode season, debuting sometime in 2019. And, thankfully, it looks like the series' beloved cast of characters will be returning along with the show itself. According to a March 26 report by Deadline, Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Todd Grinnell, Stephen Toblowsky, Isabella Gomez, and Marcel Ruiz are all set to return to Season 3.

Netflix on YouTube

Netflix's now-viral announcement tweet, which has already gleaned upwards of 3,000 likes in its first few hours on Twitter, catalyzed a wave of fan-fueled excitement almost immediately. Several fans even took a note from Netflix's original post and decided that some sentiments are just better expressed with a well-curated GIF than anything else. Luckily, thanks to the interminable screen-acting prowess of One Day at a Time's cast of funny people, fans had quite a lot to work with. So, tacked onto a series of tweets whose captions, for the most part, tout some iteration of "finally" or simply "YES," are an incredibly charming — and duly relevant — collection of glorious snippets from the show itself.

All in all, the fan response on Twitter feels sort of like a running victory dance. And a well-deserved one, too. Following the release of One Day at a Time's Season 2 (which came to Netflix this past January), Netflix had yet to utter any word of renewal. That prompted the series' EP, Gloria Calderón Kellett, to solicit help from fans in attempting to sway the network's decision.

The push for a proximate season of One Day at a Time caught the attention of the National Hispanic Media Coalition, who proceeded to pen a poignant open letter to Netflix urging the network to renew the series. Perhaps more importantly, the data-stacked open letter explains, in thoughtful detail, why it's so critical that the sitcom remain on air. After referring to One Day at a Time as "a guiding light – the true north in and for an industry grappling with issues of diversity, equity, and inclusivity," the letter finishes,

"Through One Day at a Time, Netflix is not only pro-actively shifting the public narrative of Latino Americans, but simultaneously setting the standard for positive and equitable representation of Latinos in television. That is why we request your continued support and urge you to renew One Day at a Time by moving forward with season three."

Tough logic to argue with, no? If Netflix's speedy Season 3 renewal is any indication, it seems the network might've been thinking the same thing. So, here's to hoping for a whole lot of the Alvarez family come 2019. Until then, One Day at a Time's acclaimed first two seasons are available on Netflix to tide you over.