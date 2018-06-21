If the One Tree Hill reunion rumors aren't enough for you, it looks like there's another reunion for two of the cast members on the way. James Lafferty and Stephen Colletti are reuniting for a new TV show, according to Deadline on June 21. (Quick refresher: Lafferty played Nathan on One Tree Hill, and Colletti played Chase.) And while it sounds nothing like the WB/CW drama, One Tree Hill fans will probably still love the new project, Everyone is Doing Great.

The show, which Lafferty and Colletti are writing and starring in, will sound familiar to the duo's fans. Their characters, like the two of them, are actors looking for new opportunities after starring on a hit drama. (The faux show in question, according to Deadline, is a vampire series called Eternal.) The meta plot doesn't sound much like One Tree Hill, and that's not a bad thing. In fact, it sounds like it will give the two of them a chance to show off their comedic sides.

Colletti explained to Deadline that the duo decided to create their own show because they didn't see "a lot of opportunities" for the two of them to do what they wanted. Instead of being limited by the TV opportunities that already existed, they decided to write the roles for themselves.

Lafferty and Colletti have filmed the pilot for Everyone is Doing Great, but the show isn't attached to a network just yet. The two of them have shown the pilot at various festivals, including the ATX Television Festival and the Monte Carlo TV Fest, Deadline noted, and they've launched an Indiegogo campaign to get the series made. They've also released a trailer for the pilot, encouraging fans to support the Indiegogo campaign, which will run through July 20.

Everyone Is Doing Great on YouTube

Colletti and Lafferty also uploaded several YouTube videos answering questions fans might have about the project. In one clip, the pair explain why they're crowdfunding Everyone is Doing Great. It sounds like creating the pilot completely on their own terms has let them maintain creative control of the show's direction, at least in that first episode.

And if you're wondering just how much of the show is taken from the pair's real-life experiences, it sounds like they're putting their past mishaps to good use. When Deadline asked how much the show mirrors their own lives, Lafferty told the news outlet,

"We have drawn a bit from our own experiences to create this world for Jeremy and Seth. We've always found a way to laugh at some of the more humiliating auditions we've had, or the awkward encounters we've had at 'industry events' or even on set. Having a sense of humor about all of it is really the only way to stay sane, so we've carried that notion into this show."

While fans wouldn't wish those "humiliating auditions" on any actor, it's nice to hear that the two of them have found a constructive way to laugh about it. The Indiegogo campaign has raised $82,091 so far, with the goal set at $350,000. But considering it's running through July, there's still plenty of time for them to raise the money — and then the show just might become a reality.

As for the other upcoming One Tree Hill reunion, some of the show's stars, including Hilarie Burton, Danneel Ackles, Antwon Tanner, and Robert Buckley have teased a Lifetime Christmas movie they'll all star in. It's not a full-blown One Tree Hill reunion, but fans will take what they can get from the actors. The stars who aren't in the Lifetime movie are still acting, too: Chad Michael Murray will star in the upcoming horror movie Camp Cold Brook, and Sophia Bush recently voiced Voyd in The Incredibles 2, after starring on Chicago P.D. Only time will tell if Colletti and Lafferty's new show could feature cameos from other One Tree Hill stars. But if the upcoming Lifetime movie is any indication, fans should never say never when it comes to One Tree Hill reunions.