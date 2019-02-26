This One Tree Hill loving couple didn't want to be anything other than engaged. It's why a woman enlisted One Tree Hill's Hilarie Burton and Sophia Bush's help in a proposal to her girlfriend. And the women formerly known as Peyton Sawyer and Brooke Davis made it a proposal to remember.

This past weekend at the “Weekend in Tree Hill" charity fundraiser in North Carolina, Alison Briggs proposed to girlfriend Cydney Childers with Burton and Bush right be her side. Fitting really, since Briggs wrote on Instagram that it was One Tree Hill that brought them together just a few years before. Briggs wrote on Insta:

“Ten years ago I discovered One Tree Hill and it changed my life. A lot of people don’t seem to understand that, so I always tell them about how it comforted me in my darkest hours, and how it gave me a place to call home. But four years ago I joined the One Tree Hill fandom and met you, and now when I tell people about how One Tree Hill changed my life, I’ll tell them about how it led me to you.”

In a video from the event, Briggs is seen getting down on one knee to ask Childers to marry her. When she says yes, Bush and Burton excitedly jump and down and shed a few tears for the happy couple.

Burton shared even more excitement for the newly engaged couple on Twitter, sending her congratulations. "It was a HUGE honor today to be a part of this beautiful couple’s engagement!!" Burton tweeted after the proposal on Sunday, Feb. 24. "Alison, thank you for including @SophiaBush and me. We are so happy for you lovebirds!!!!!"

But Briggs was just so happy to have Burton and Bush to be a part of this proposal, which came with a lot of pressure. Of course it was worth it to get that yes. "After months of planning and stressing and wanting the perfect proposal, it ended up being better than I ever could’ve imagined," Briggs wrote on Instagram. "THANK YOU SO MUCH @hilarieburton @sophiabush and @fwbcharityevents for helping me propose to the love of my life - I can guarantee this is a moment we will never forget."

Before the big day, Briggs got in touch with Burton and Bush, and, according to her Instagram, worked out a scenario in which she would ask Burton her favorite quote from the show. "And (as planned)," Briggs wrote, "[Burton] said 'Six billion people in the world. Six billion souls. And sometimes, all you need is one.'" In the video, you can see that as soon as Burton is done with her answer, Briggs goes down on one knee to propose.

Yep, that's a moment that will definitely make you say "aww," especially once you realize that Childers has loved Burton since she was eight years old. "And she was in kahoots w my f*cking gf for her proposal???????? to me????,” Childers excitedly wrote on Twitter.

This One Tree Hill reunion gave fans a chance to see the gang back together again, but it was watching Burton and Bush help these super fans celebrate one of the biggest moments in their lives that will be the greatest One Tree Hill story ever told.