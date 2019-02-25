There's nothing quite like getting back together with old friends, which is precisely what went down in Wilmington, North Caroline this past weekend. Several One Tree Hill cast members reunited for a Friends With Benefits Charities event to help raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and The Girls Project, and the photos of their time together are nothing short of magical. And they will totally make you feel like you're right back in high school again.

Hilarie Burton, Sophia Bush, Bryan Greenberg, Tyler Hilton, Antwon Tanner, and Lee Norris — all of whom played significant roles during the show's nine-season run — came together for the big event. And knowing just how important this reunion would be to fans, they all made sure to take a ton of photos to capture this monumental moment. Seeing all of these actors together again will definitely transport you back in time and make you miss the series altogether. But judging from the numerous photos on everyone's Instagram accounts, you wouldn't know any time has passed. They all seem to be having so much fun together, and the fact that it was all done for charity is just the icing on top of the cake.

"Being able to have people look up to them and for those reasons to put into practice to raise money and focus on a philanthropic cause in doing so while they meet them, it's pretty cool," sponsorship coordinator with Friends With Benefits Charities Events, Emily Barnhardt, said about the OTH cast's involvement, as reported by WECT.com.

Though one could definitely argue that the actors were having just as great of a time (if not more so) than the fans in attendance. And who could blame them? These guys clearly have perfected their selfie game and had no qualms about documenting their time together.

Bush captioned a series of photos from the weekend's events, writing:

"Can’t take us anywhere ... #ReunitedAndItFeelsSoGood Thank you to @fwbcharityevents for bringing our #framily together for the belly laughs AND for great causes #TheGirlProject #StJudes"

It's basically the photo op you never knew that you always needed. Bush also provided a separate throwback photo post dedicated to her and Burton, showing that while some things have changed, their friendship certainly hasn't.

Tanner also uploaded a few images of his own, which found Skills and Mouth reuniting at long last. And while Chad Michael Murray wasn't there with the rest of the gang, you better believed he liked this photo.

Chris Keller also made a point of gracing everyone with his presence as well. Club Tric is obviously still the hottest place to be on a Saturday night.

But just in case all of that isn't enough (and you really, really want to feel ancient), Grace Holcomb, who played Baby Jenny on the series, also made an appearance to reunite with Peyton (Burton) and Jake (Green). It was beyond heartwarming, though it's hard to believe that she's 15 years old now. Feeling old yet?

It just goes to show how long this series has been off the air. Perhaps this little reunion will incentivize someone to make a reboot happen once and for all. Hey, we all can dream, right?