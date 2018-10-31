There are a number of important races taking place on Nov. 6, but one that has garnered an extraordinary amount of attention is taking place in Georgia. The gubernatorial race in the Peach State has become so high-profile that none other than Oprah will campaign for Stacey Abrams in Georgia, attending two different town halls and helping to canvass, according to multiple reports.

Abrams, a Democrat, was the state's House of Representatives minority leader until 2017, and she's facing off against current Republican Secretary of State Brian Kemp. If Abrams is successful, she will be the first black woman to be governor of any state in the United States, Georgia's first black governor, and the first Democratic governor the state has had in 15 years.

"Oprah Winfrey has inspired so many of us though the years with her unparalleled ability to form real connections and strengthen the bonds of family and community," Abrams said in a statement provided to NBC News. "I am honored to have Oprah join me for uplifting and honest conversations with voters about the clear choice before us in this election and the boundless potential of Georgians.”

The race is incredibly close, according to FiveThirtyEight, and in turn, a number of high-profile figures have campaigned for both Abrams and Kemp, respectively. Oprah is slated to visit Georgia on Thursday, and on the same day, Vice President Mike Pence will be in town to stump for Kemp, BuzzFeed reports. President Trump will do the same several days later.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Last week, actor Will Ferrell visited Georgia to canvass for Abrams. During his visit, he visited Kennesaw State University, according to footage shared to Facebook. He encouraged students at the school to get out and vote in the upcoming midterms.

“We keep asking ourselves, how can we help? What can we do locally being in California? Should we be knocking on doors?” His wife, Viveca Paulin-Ferrell, told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month. “So we’re going to go knock on doors for Stacey Abrams. You never know in Hollywood if it helps or hurts, but we’re trying get out the vote and drive people to the polls.”

