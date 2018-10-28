As the November midterms draw closer, it's all hands on deck on the campaign trail, and many celebrities are reporting for duty. Last week, according to multiple reports, Will Ferrell canvassed for Stacey Abrams, the Democrat running in Georgia's gubernatorial race. And Ferrell isn't the only entertainer stepping into the political arena this year — several other celebrities are also utilizing their fame to mobilize voters, including Taylor Swift and Olivia Wilde.

Aside from a few video clips and photos shared to social media, Ferrell didn't specifically comment on his decision to hit Georgia's campaign trail last week. However, his wife — Viveca Paulin-Ferrell — did discuss their political actions with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month.

“We keep asking ourselves, how can we help? What can we do locally being in California? Should we be knocking on doors?” Paulin-Ferrell said. “So we’re going to go knock on doors for Stacey Abrams. You never know in Hollywood if it helps or hurts, but we’re trying get out the vote and drive people to the polls.”

A video shared to Abrams' Facebook page depicts Ferrell conferring with campaign staff and speaking with students at at Kennesaw State University last Friday. He is heard encouraging students to vote in the Nov. 6 midterms.

More to come ...