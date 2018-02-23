Nothing can rattle the illustrious Oprah Winfrey — not even an extra limb. The annual Hollywood issue of Vanity Fair was released in January and went viral not only because of its impressive fold-out of Hollywood’s biggest stars of the moment, but for its Photoshop problems. In two of the issue's images, Oprah was shown with an extra hand, and Reese Witherspoon appeared to have an extra leg. But Oprah was totally unfazed by her third hand, and told Jimmy Kimmel the story of the mix-up on Thursday night.

Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote her much anticipated film A Wrinkle in Time, Oprah discussed the movie, her friendship with director Ava DuVernay, and how she got the part of Mrs. Which. Kimmel also asked Oprah about the issue of Vanity Fair. On the cover, Witherspoon looked like she had an extra leg, and in an additional photo, Witherspoon is two-legged, but Oprah has an extra hand. (At the time the issue was released, Bustle reached out to Vanity Fair for comment, but did not receive a response.)

"I've been trying to keep it a secret all these years, and I'm hoping you can accept me as the three-handed woman I am," Oprah joked to Kimmel. As if people wouldn't love Oprah if she had an extra hand or five.

Kimmel wanted to know just how these extra limbs came to be, and Oprah said, “I think what they were doing is moving people around, and I got an extra hand,” with total amusement about the whole thing. What does she care? She’s Oprah! She also revealed that legendary photographer Annie Leibovitz, who shot the photos, texted her with a profuse apology, and she said, “It’s OK, Annie. It’s alright that I have a third hand!”

When the cover went viral on Twitter with people trying to figure out just how many limbs Oprah and Witherspoon had in these photos, both women laughed it off from the start. Witherspoon tweeted about her extra leg, and also addressed the debate over whether or not she was sitting in Oprah's lap: "Well...I guess everybody knows now...I have 3 legs. I hope you can still accept me for who I am. (and I will never apologize for snuggling @Oprah .. if you get the opportunity, I highly recommend it ;)." We should be so lucky! Oprah replied to Witherspoon's tweet, "I accept your 3d leg. As I know you accept my 3d hand," with three waving hand emojis and a heart.

Oprah is very forgiving and loving, of course, but it's no wonder she would be totally unfazed by a Photoshop mishap on a magazine cover as she's been on literally hundreds, including Time, Essence, Vogue, InStyle, and every single cover of O Magazine. You could wallpaper a house with all of Oprah's magazine covers.

Oprah's had a busy year so far, and it's only February; she certainly doesn't have time to bother herself with silly extra hands added by Photoshop. After her inspiring and galvanizing speech at the Golden Globes, she's had to deal with the Oprah for President wave, though she's said clearly time and again that she will not be running for office, which she reiterated on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. She's been promoting A Wrinkle in Time and was even made into a Barbie doll.

And of course, most recently, she was tweeted at by a guy named Donald Trump. After Winfrey hosted a panel on 60 Minutes with voters both for and against Trump on Feb. 18, he tweeted that she was "insecure," and that he hoped Oprah runs for president so "she can be exposed and defeated just like all of the others!"

She didn't respond on Twitter. During an appearance on Ellen on Thursday, Oprah said, "I don't like giving negativity power, so I just thought, 'What?''' What, indeed. If Oprah's not bothered by Trump's tweet, there's no universe in which she'd be upset at something so harmless as an extra hand. She's so busy, she could probably use it.