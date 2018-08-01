An Oregonian running for Congress as an independent may have just jeopardized his chances. In a Monday tweet that has since gone viral, Mark Roberts compared Melania Trump to a prostitute, and the backlash began.

"Did you know the First Lady works by the hour?" Roberts tweeted out, and added the hashtags: "#thinkdirty #hoebag."

As of this writing, the post had received around 14,000 comments. A majority of them seemed to be condemnations of his remark, which many users insisted was sexist and inappropriate. "What an abhorrent thing to say- underscores that you are not fit for public office," wrote one user. "This is utterly unacceptable and misogynist," another person said, adding, "As a woman and lifelong Democrat, I don't want someone who thinks like you purporting to represent my interests."

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy immediately spoke out about the post, writing, "this attack on @FLOTUS is disgraceful. Comments like these have no business on any platform. This account should be banned ASAP." The Oregonian called it "weird" and "provocative."

Rather than walk back his comment, Roberts has since doubled down. When one user asked, "Did you REALLY say this," he replied, "You bet! Do you need to see the naked pix to prove it? #googleisyourfriend." He also wrote that "the shoe fits."

Many people joined McCarthy in calling on Twitter to block Roberts' account, and it appears that some people did report his tweet. Roberts posted a screenshot of a message he says came from Twitter, which read, "We have investigated the reported content and could not identify any violations of the Twitter Rules or applicable law" and noted that the platform had decided not to take action against him. The candidate celebrated by pronouncing, "It's that whole 1st amendment thing."

Roberts is one of nine candidates vying to replace Republican incumbent Greg Walden, who has represented the district since 1999, in the upcoming midterm elections. He's the only independent running; there's also a single Republican and seven Democrats.

To be clear, though, he's not a centrist. Roberts describes himself as "a conservative and a disgruntled life-long Republican." According to the Central Oregon paper The Bulletin, he decided to run because he wants to disrupt the two-party system. In Herald and News, another local outlet, Roberts described his platform as pro-business and particularly emphasized that he wants to increase forestry jobs.

