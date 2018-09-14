Hurricane Florence has made landfall in North Carolina, where it is expected to linger for at least the next day or two. Four people in the state have already died as a result of the storm, The New York Times reported, including an infant. The areas and people affected by Florence will need significant assistance during and after the storm, and you can help. Numerous local organizations are helping Hurricane Florence victims, and could always use more assistance.

Officials in the region have referred to Florence as "the storm of a lifetime" as it causes storm surge, high-speed winds, and coastal flooding. According to CNN, the storm has already trapped people in flooded houses and caused power outages for 620,000 customers in North and South Carolina. And people are not the only ones at risk from the storm — animals are, too. Animal shelters along the southeast U.S. are trying to evacuate as quickly as possible, but many are quickly reaching capacity.

Although the storm is projected to cause significant damage, many local organizations are working to provide the necessary resources and assistance to those affected. In additional to larger international organizations like the Red Cross and Save the Children, the organizations listed are working with local communities to best assess their needs in light of Florence. Many of these organizations have also been vetted by charity assessment group Charity Navigator.

North Carolina Community Foundation The NCCF uses its more than $247 million in assets to support various nonprofit organizations, scholarships, and other community needs, according to its website. To prepare for Hurricane Florence, the NCCF reactivated its disaster relief fund, and stated that all funds raised would go directly to nonprofit organizations serving local communities in areas affected by the storm. You can make a donation at this link, and specify that you want your donation to go toward disaster relief.

Charleston Animal Society The Charleston Animal Society is a local organization dedicated to preventing animal cruelty. They have provided some useful tips on their website to people who have pets in regions affected by the storm. They have also evacuated dozens of animals out of the hurricane's path, and are planning additional rescue efforts. You can donate to the Charleston Animal Society at this link.

Harvest Hope Food Bank According to its website, Harvest Hope Food Bank fed approximately 38,000 people per week last year, across 20 counties in South Carolina. In anticipation of Hurricane Florence's devastating impact, Harvest Hope has ordered extra food supplies and is planning for distribution. There are multiple ways you can support Harvest Hope — you can make a monetary donation on their website, or you can donate one or more of the items they have specified as most-needed at this time. You can also sign up to volunteer to pack disaster food bags.

Diaper Bank Of North Carolina The Diaper Bank of North Carolina aims to provide families living in poverty with personal hygiene products, in order to remove barriers to education or employment. On Thursday, the organization launched a fundraiser for money and diapers to support families and children who have been displaced by the hurricane. You can make a monetary donation online at this link, or drop off diapers, wipes, and sanitary pads at the organization's headquarters, located at 1311 East Club Blvd., Durham, NC 27704.