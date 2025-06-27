Florence Pugh Accessorized Her Bra With A Body Chain & It Was Peak Corp Sleaze

Though many stars are undeniably stylish, the truest testament of a Fashion Girl is if they’ve built personal relationships with brands and their creative directors. For example, Kylie Jenner is friends with Schiaparelli’s Daniel Roseberry. Meanwhile, Dua Lipa is such good friends with Simon Porte Jacquemus that she was invited to his wedding. The latest A-lister to show up to support a designer’s milestone was Florence Pugh.

On Thursday, June 26, Coach’s creative director, Stuart Vevers, collected his OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for his services to fashion, a top honor in London. Naturally, he celebrated his royal investiture with a fête attended by some of fashion’s chicest. One such guest was the Oppenheimer star, who showed out for her fellow Brit in a head-turning look that was peak corp sleaze.

Florence’s 3-Piece Suiting

Corp sleaze, the risqué take on corporate attire, has been embraced by adventurous dressers like Beyoncé, Elsa Hosk, and Jennifer Lawrence. At yesterday’s event, Pugh gave the trend a spin to roaring success with a three-piece suit punctuated by a teeny bra. Trust me, you’ve never seen a brassiere look more professional.

The lingerie item was given the corporate treatment in a pinstripe, aka the quintessential office pattern. The Little Women actor paired the teeny top with high-waist trousers in a matching print and topped it off with a similarly-striped coat that slid down to her ankles.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

Her Unexpected Accessory

Pugh accessorized with her signature septum ring and a body chain that slid down her décolletage and around her torso, for a subtle hint of bling.

Dave Benett/Dave Benett Collection/Getty Images

As a nod to the night’s celebrant, Pugh completed the look with a classic piece from Coach, a Tabby bag. The flap shoulder bag is a heritage style from the ’70s, which saw a resurgence in recent years. Beloved by the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Megan Thee Stallion, it makes sense that Pugh would gravitate toward the same bag. While the Tabby comes in countless iterations and colorways, the actor’s choice was a simple black bag with a silver chain strap. ICYWW, it retails for $495.