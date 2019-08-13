If you're part of Team Shave, then you know firsthand that the bikini area needs some TLC during the summer season. Thanks to bikinis and one pieces, that part of your body gets visited by razors and wax strips more often than not. But Oui Shave's Deep V Bikini Mask can help recover your sensitive skin and keep ingrowns at bay.

The Deep V Bikini Mask is a sheet mask for your bikini area. This two-part sheet mask is applied to each side of your bikini area for 15 to 20 minutes as Oui’s bio cellulose material works its magic on your skin. But what exactly is bio cellulose?

"Bio cellulose is a made of natural fibers made by bacteria in a lab. It is super thin, and it was originally made for burn and wound treatments to simulate skin. It is now used to help ingredients stay on the skin when in a mask formulation," Dr. Purvisha Patel, board-certified dermatologist and founder of Visha Skincare, tells Bustle.

The Deep V Bikini Mask accomplishes three things: it restores irritated skin, moisturizes and brightens. For the first part, the mask uses witch hazel, humectants, and plant extracts to help free ingrown hairs, soothe razor burn and restore your imitated skin.

Witch hazel is a widely used skincare ingredient for easing inflammation and soothing sensitive skin. "It is an astringent, which means it cleanses, or is an antiseptic and contracts skin cells," Dr. Patel says. Witch hazel also has antibacterial and antifungal properties, which helps wounds heal, like razor burn. "The witch hazel component of the mask will cleanse pores from microbes and shrink the pores."

Humectants, on the other hand, are water binding molecules that moisturize the skin. "This ingredient in masks helps trap water in the skin and plump up the skin cells," Dr. Patel explains.

As for moisturizing your sensitive skin, the Deep V Bikini Mask uses honey extract to hydrate your bikini line. "Honey is typically used as an antiseptic and also soothes inflamed skin," Dr. Patel says. "It has been used for centuries in wound care. It is moisturizing due to its humectant properties, and it helps trap water into the skin cells."

Lastly, the sheet mask uses niacinamide and rose extract to brighten the skin. "Niacinamide is is a form of B3 vitamin that decreases blemishes by balancing oil and sebum activity. It reduces skin water loss and stabilizes the skin cells," Dr. Patel explains. Rose extract is a water based extract that has anti-inflammatory properties that help with redness and inflammation. These two ingredients will help to reduce your blemishes and red, angry razor burn to brighten up that area.

Each mask is free of parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, synthetic fragrance, and formaldehyde. The bio cellulose is also medical-grade, and it biodegrades within six weeks of being thrown out.

The sheet mask both attracts and retains water, keeping your skin moisturized and well hydrated. The V Bikini Mask is made for normal to sensitive skin, and it feels cool to the touch. If you have dry, itchy, ingrown-prone, or irritated skin, this is the sheet mask to reach for.

Right now the Bikini Line Sheet Mask is on pre-order, and will ship the week of Aug. 19. You can either buy one sheet mask to test drive, which will cost $8, or you can buy a set of five sheet masks, which retails for $38. Going the bundled package route saves you two dollars. Fight your razor burn these last summer months with the help of this sheet mask specifically designed for your bikini line.