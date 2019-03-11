Panera, the Patron Saint of All Indecisive Lunch Eaters, is coming in hot with another deal that might just save your picky brain from itself. While you're already familiar with the chain's iconic "You Pick 2" menu, which allows diners to select half-versions of soups, salads, and sandwiches as a combo, this next deal is taking it to the next level. Panera just introduced a "You Mix 2" menu nationwide, which takes your two "Picks" and quite literally combines them.

Per Panera, the eight new options on the menu from the "You Mix 2" menu are actually curated from the MyPanera member base, which is now over 34 million strong. Apparently we are all wiser as a group than we know, because the mixes it inspired look so delicious that all the sad desk lunches you prepped for the week may have just been canceled. (RIP, tuna pita.)

Here are all the eight new "Mix" options in Panera's lineup, combining preexisting menu items in delicious ways:

Southwest Chili Shake Up: Southwest Chile Lime Ranch Salad & Turkey Chili

Southwest Chile Lime Ranch Salad & Turkey Chili Mac-Tomato Medley: Mac & Cheese & Creamy Tomato Soup

Mac & Cheese & Creamy Tomato Soup Delicious Cheese Times: Broccoli Cheddar Soup & Mac & Cheese

Broccoli Cheddar Soup & Mac & Cheese Tomato Tango: Chile Lime Rojo Ranch Dressing & Creamy Tomato Soup

Chile Lime Rojo Ranch Dressing & Creamy Tomato Soup Caprese Groove: Modern Caprese & Creamy Tomato Soup

Modern Caprese & Creamy Tomato Soup Soup Symphony: Broccoli Cheddar & Baked Potato

Broccoli Cheddar & Baked Potato Dipping Duet : Classic Grilled Cheese & Creamy Tomato Soup

: Classic Grilled Cheese & Creamy Tomato Soup Chili Cheddar Bassline: Broccoli Cheddar & Turkey Chili

Panera

In case you were overwhelmed by the glory of all of those words together, let me grab your attention for a quick sec to highlight the most ridiculously decadent thing of all, which is mac and cheese straight up dunked into tomato soup. I'd say it's like grilled cheese in a bowl, but Panera is also LITERALLY DUNKING GRILLED CHEESE IN A BOWL. I'm weak.

In celebration of these new menu items, Panera is also launching four Snapcodes that will let you watch the magic of the combos being put together with your unworthy human eyes. You can find the one for the Southwest Chili Shakeup here; the one for the Mac-Tomato Medley here; the one for Delicious Cheese Times here; and the one for Tomato Tango here.

There's no shortage of ways you can make this happen for yourself, since this menu is available to order online, in-café, and through the app. Catch me in an hour crying into a vat of Mac-Tomato Medley, the way I am sure our ancestors intended when they invented both tomato soup and mac and cheese.

If you want more details on the majesty that is the You Mix 2 menu, Panera has plenty more on its site, including images of all of them that will serve to emotionally prepare you for what's about to happen to your mouth and your heart. You can learn more about the You Mix 2 menu here; in the meantime, pour one out for You Pick 2, because I'm never not eating my soups with a sandwich directly inserted in them again.