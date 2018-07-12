Pizza mogul John Schnatter is officially stepping down from his role as board chairman of Papa John's. The founder resigned after using a racial slur on a conference call, for which he later apologized. As Forbes first reported on Wednesday, Schnatter acknowledged that he used the n-word and described violence against African-Americans in an insensitive way during the May conference call.

And get this: The whole point of the conference call was apparently to teach Schnatter how not to be offensive — he was being put through “role-playing” training that was supposed to help him handle racially sensitive situations, as Forbes reported. This had to do with a faux pas from last year, when Schnatter blamed declining pizza sales on NFL protests that involved players kneeling during the national anthem.

At the time, Schnatter said that ratings were going down because of the “polarizing” protests against police brutality, and it was causing his business to suffer because Papa John’s bought a lot of NFL ads, The Washington Post reported. This was all a precursor to him stepping down as CEO of Papa John’s last year, and ultimately lead to the fateful sensitivity training phone call in question.

Forbes was first to report on the details of the phone call. The publication noted that when Schnatter was asked how he was going to distance himself from racist groups on the Internet, he responded: “ “Colonel Sanders called blacks n-----s.” He then reportedly complained that Sanders didn’t face backlash for that, and downplayed his own comments about the #TakeAKnee movement.

More to come…