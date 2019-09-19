Parachute wants to give you your best sleep ever. The internet's favorite sheet company has made a name for itself selling quality sheets at attainable prices — and now it's bringing that philosophy to your sleepwear. Parachute is launching silk pajama sets (offered in sizes XS to L), marking its first foray into fashion.

The L.A.-based company launched in 2014 when founder Ariel Kaye realized she had no easy way to shop high quality, affordable, or easily accessible bedding. Since its launch, Parachute has gone on to be Insta-famous, thanks to its highly-buzzed brushed linen sheets, quality pillows, soft towel bundles, and cashmere robes.

Since Parachute has you covered in the bedding department, a natural next step was to upgrade your sleepwear. As part of a limited-edition collection with A.L.C. — a luxury women’s ready-to-wear brand —Parachute launched silk pajama sets, a silk robe, silk pillowcase sets, and a silk sleeping mask.

The collection ranges in price from $59 for the silk sleeping mask to $389 for the embroidered silk robe.

"Silk is something that our customers have been requesting for quite some time, so this collaboration with A.L.C. and its incorporation of sleepwear was the perfect opportunity to give it a try," Kaye tells Bustle. "At Parachute, we pride ourselves on offering products that will help our customers get their best sleep, and pajamas are an important part of that experience."

Parachute

The collection was designed for the person on the hunt for luxurious textiles with careful attention to detail. All of that is offered in the back envelope pillowcases, all-silk sleeping mask headband, and delicate robe embroidery.

"We consider each piece in the collection a treasure — crafted from 100% crepe de Chine silk that is super chic, yet incredibly cozy," Kaye says. "The sleepwear sets are sophisticated enough to transition from day to night, and the pillowcases offer beauty benefits such as preventing wrinkles and split ends. We want all our customers to enjoy the benefits of sleeping with silk while treating themselves with a luxurious sleep experience."

The Silk Pajama Set is made from crepe de Chine silk. It comes in two colorways: blush with black piping, and black and white stripes.

According to the product description on Parachute's website, you can style this set together when lounging around the house, or wear each piece separately for a chic streetstyle look.

The silk pillowcase sets are meant to help with beauty sleep. The 100% silk material "helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and prevent split ends," according to Parachute. There is a white or blush color option, and you can choose between a Standard or King size.

The Embroidered Silk Robe has a contrast collar, draped waist-tie, and dramatic side slit. The robe also has the added detail of two black embroidered palm trees on the back. Parachute suggests wearing this around the house, or over a tank top while out with friends.

Parachute isn't the first bedding brand to expand into loungewear. New York-based Brooklinen launched its first Brooklinen Loungewear Collection (offered in sizes XS to XL) in July 2019, which was inspired by vintage athletic wear. Made from super soft, breathable cotton and modal, the collection offers everything from joggers to T-shirt dresses.

Now walking around in your pajamas can be as comfortable as falling into a freshly made bed —silk sheets and all.