It's a big night for peaches. Parasite won Best Foreign Film at the 2020 Golden Globes. And director Bong Joon-Ho used his time on stage to send a message to audiences who don't like subtitles: get over it, and you won't regret it! "Once you overcome the 1-inch tall barrier of subtitles, you will be introduced to so many more amazing films," the South Korean director said, with the help of a translator. "I think we use only just one language, the cinema," he concluded.

Parasite is a rare Foreign Language Film that has managed to break through beyond the category, with nominations for Best Director and Best Screenplay. The cast is also nominated for a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, and the entire film is going full speed ahead towards the Oscars. Casual viewers know it's more rare than not that a foreign film breaks through to earn nominations beyond Best Foreign Film at Hollywood award shows — specifically the Golden Globes and the Oscars. According to The Washington Post, 11 foreign films have been nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars total. Not only that, but Foreign Films have a hard time competing at the U.S. box office, which means that, unfortunately, a lot of audiences miss out on movies that aren't in English.

NEON

But Bong clearly wants that trend to stop, and getting American audiences to get over their fear of subtitles is just the first step in making foreign film more popular — and more accessible.

Parasite isn't the only "foreign language" film making waves this awards season. The Farewell, from Lulu Wang, has also been at the forefront of Awards Season buzz, though slightly less so.

More to come...