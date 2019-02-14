As the United States marked one year to the day since the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, friends and family of the victims took to social media to honor the loved ones they lost. Parkland anniversary tweets and tributes offered a powerful reminder of the tragedy's impact, as well as the nation's broader gun violence epidemic.

On Feb. 14, 2018, a gunman opened fire in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, killing 14 students and three staff members: a teacher, a football coach, and an athletic director. Sixteen others were wounded.

Stoneman Douglas held a half day on Thursday to mark the anniversary. There were no formal classes: Instead, it was a "Day of Service and Love" in which students helped serve meals to first responders and undernourished kids, per The Miami Herald. The school also organized counselors, therapy dogs, and other resources to be on hand. Still, many students were absent from Stoneman Douglas to grieve in private, according to The Herald.

Last year's shooting inspired Stoneman Douglas students to launch the March For Our Lives movement, and many of the activists participated in a social media blackout from Feb. 14 to 17. "This is a time for me to remember where I came from and to remember why I'm fighting so hard," organizer Adam Alhanti told Mashable of the blackout. But others used Twitter to pay tribute to their lost loved ones.

From The Father Of Jaime Guttenberg Jamie Guttenberg was killed when she was 14 years old.

From A Friend Of Nick Dworet Nicholas Dworet was a star swimmer and 17 years old when he died. His younger brother was also shot in the massacre but survived.

From The Mother Of Alyssa Alhadeff Alyssa Alhadeff was 14 years old when she was murdered.

From An Athlete Who Trained Under Aaron Feis Football coach Aaron Feis died while shielding students from the gunman. One of the hundreds of students he helped coach was Corey Gaynor, who now plays football at the University of Miami. Canadian artist Pia Guerra drew this concept of Feis entering heaven, called "Hero's Welcome."

From The Father Of Alex Schachter Max Schachter lost his 14-year-old son Alex in the shooting. His first wife had died a decade earlier, leaving him a single parents with two young boys.

From A Friend Of Gina Montalto Christine Yared lost her 14-year-old friend Gina Montalto in the shooting. Shortly afterward, she wrote a New York Times op-ed arguing for more gun control and remembering her last moments with Montalto.

From A Friend Of Jaime Guttenberg Alyssa Goldfarb, a friend of Guttenberg, posted this message in honor of her classmate. In a separate tweet, she wrote, "when i quickly mumbled bye to you as we left 8th period a year ago, i didn’t realize it would be goodbye forever."

From The 44th President President Barack Obama has been very laudatory towards the Parkland students in the past, arguing that their activism has been "shaking us out of our complacency."